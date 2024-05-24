9 Father's Day Gift Ideas
For 2024
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to honor the men who have guided, protected, and inspired us. This year, why not elevate your gift-giving game with something truly special?
Whether your dad is an avid shooter, a passionate outdoorsman, or simply appreciates the finer things in life, our Father’s Day Gift Guide has you covered. From essential gear to stylish accessories, we’ve curated a selection of top-notch gifts that are sure to impress.
Eagles & Angels Limited Hat
Perfect for the dad who takes pride in his country and appreciates finely crafted accessories, Eagles & Angels hats are more than just headwear — they’re a statement. The veteran-owned and operated company salvages the old uniforms of brave men and women who have served our country and transforms them into high-end accessories to be proudly worn by those who support our troops. Each piece is beautifully crafted in the U.S. and carries the story of the soldier who wore it first. Plus, each purchase helps support the families of fallen heroes.
Whether your dad is a veteran, an active-duty service member, or simply a proud supporter of the armed forces, this hat is a meaningful way to show your appreciation for his dedication and values.
Comfortable, stylish, and imbued with a sense of purpose, an Eagles & Angels hat is a thoughtful gift that he’ll wear with pride, whether he’s out on an adventure or enjoying a casual day with family.
Holme & Hadfield Deck
Whether your dad is a collector or simply appreciates fine craftsmanship, give him the gift of organization with a Holme & Hadfield Deck to display his watches, knives, coins or other valued everyday carry items.
There are more than two dozen configurations available in a variety of finishes. The Combo Deck Pro combines the signature knife box and watch box, allowing you to display both watches and knives at the same time. Switch up your display however you like with its interchangeable pillars.
TarnKappe Gear Shirts
There’s nothing that says you can’t be a stylish and dapper gray man! The folks at TarnKappe Gear make clothing optimized for effective concealed carry.
The men’s shirts fall into the zone between snappy casual and dressy. You will see nothing tactical. No logos, no hook and loop stuff or radio wire channels. You will see beautifully executed false buttons (snaps) at the bottom, facilitating a snag-free and fast draw from anywhere around your waist.
There are lots of styles and patterns from which to choose, and these are exceptionally well-made.
Streamlight BearTrap 360 Work Light
For the dads who find solace and satisfaction in the hum of power tools and the smell of reloading powder, their garage or workshop is more than just a space — it’s a sanctuary.
Whether they’re tinkering with reloads, crafting a new project, or fixing things around the house, having the right tools is essential. This Father’s Day, shine a light on their passion with a work light designed to make every task easier and more enjoyable.
The Streamlight BearTrap 360 is a multi-function, rechargeable work light that features a 360° horizontally rotating and a 270° vertically pivoting body, enabling users to put light wherever needed. The new work light delivers up to 2,000 lumens and clamps to virtually any surface or stands on its own for hands-free task illumination. It can be attached to any flat, round or irregular surface to shine a bright spot or flood light on work areas, both small and large. A wire handle with a rubber sleeve provides an easy grip when opening the light’s clamping mechanism.
Vortex Ballistic-Rated Sunglasses
For the dad who loves outdoor adventures, whether he’s fishing on the lake, hiking in the mountains, or simply enjoying a sunny day at the shooting range, the new ballistic-rated sunglasses from Vortex are a great Father’s Day gift option.
Available in two styles — the Banshee and the Jackal — these sunglasses bridge the gap between hyper-tactical eyewear and uncomfortable safety glasses, delivering UV and ballistic-rated protection, comfort, versatility, and casual style, all backed by the lifetime Vortex VIP Warranty.
Tannerite
Want to really make an impact? Watch his face light up when he opens up a box of Tannerite binary rifle targets.
When used responsibly and safely, this binary explosive target provides an exciting addition to any shooting range session, delivering a satisfying boom upon impact. It’s not just about the explosion; it’s about the precision, the setup, and the thrill of hitting the target. Show your dad you appreciate his adventurous spirit and give him a gift that will make his next shooting outing unforgettable. With Tannerite, you’re not just giving a gift; you’re giving an experience that he’ll be talking about for years to come.
Disclaimer: Some counties in the State of California may require an explosive or destructive device permit for the use of binary rifle targets. The purchaser of a Tannerite Brand Binary Rifle target kit should inquire with local county sheriff’s department about the need for a permit prior to use.
5.11 Range Ready Trainer Bag
Whether your dad is a competitive shooter, a law enforcement officer, or simply enjoys spending time at the range, the 5.11 Tactical Range Ready Trainer Bag is a thoughtful and practical gift that shows you understand his passion and want to support his hobby. Give him the ultimate in convenience and preparedness with a bag that’s as tough and reliable as he is.
The Range Ready Trainer Bag measures 21” L x 14.5” D x 10” H, so there’s plenty of room for extra ears, ammo, handguns, a bunch of magazines (individual elastic pockets) and other accessories. One end is equipped with MOLLE straps so you can mount extra gear, perhaps a first-aid kit, tourniquet pouch or general-purpose organizer.
If you’re looking for something a bit more portable, check out the Range Qualifier Bag. It features the same durable construction but is sized for a simpler outing.
Custom Buck Knife
Get Dad something as unique as he is this Father’s Day. Buck Knives have been trusted by outdoorsmen for generations. By choosing a custom option, you can tailor the knife to your dad’s unique style and needs, whether he uses it for hunting, fishing or everyday tasks. With options to engrave his name, initials or a special message, this knife becomes more than just a tool — it becomes a cherished keepsake. Keep in mind, there’s typically a 6-8 week lead time for custom Buck Knives, but your recipient won’t mind the wait once it’s in their hands!
GUNS & American Handgunner Subscription
Does your dad love to tinker? Or perhaps he’s a history buff? Maybe he’s looking for a new carry gun? If so, a one-year combo subscription ($24.95) to GUNS and American Handgunner magazines is the gift that keeps on giving!
www.americanhandgunner.com/subscribe
What’s your favorite Father’s Day gift you’ve ever received? Let us know. Email [email protected].