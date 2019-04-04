Comp-Tac “Warrior With Light” — The Light Brigade Has It Made!

Tactics aside, a pistol-mounted light is one of the most functional accessories you can add to your shooter. What’s better than having a light source to aid target identification and acquisition with a simple push of the button in the same hand as your gun?



Dark places are the breeding grounds and hidey-holes for society’s dangerous miscreants. These shadow dwelling degenerates feel safe under the cover of darkness. The odds of playing hide-and-seek with a pistol-mounted light just tipped in your favor … Comp-Tac’s new Warrior With Light holster series is there to securely carry your light-accessorized pistol.