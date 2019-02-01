Crimson Trace Laserguard

These days, there's almost no reason...

...not to have a laser aiming system on your gun. Many makes and models of handguns can accommodate a laser. Many holster manufacturers make a holster to accommodate a handgun with an accessory laser. And as more lasers enter the market, prices tend to come down.



This recent release from Crimson Trace demonstrates all of this very well...



Crimson Trace®, America’s recognized leading brand of laser sights, today announced that it is now shipping the Laserguard® LG-459 laser sight with red diode and the LG-459G laser sight with green diode, both designed for secure fit onto the Smith & Wesson® M&P Shield® EZ® pistol. These easy-to-install laser sights secure onto the pistol’s trigger guard, are activated with Crimson Trace’s Instinctive Activation™ engagement system, provide reliable operation, and are extremely light weight at approximately 1 ounce including the installed battery. The new Laserguard LG-459/G laser sights are designed to fit onto Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ pistols chambered in .380 caliber.