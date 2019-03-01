Exclusive: HiViZ H3 Tritium/Fiber Optic Sights: “Seeing Is Believing”

Installation

My S&W Shield 2.0 with factory sights was in need of some night sights. This gun uses dovetails for both front and rear sights. S&W did an excellent job installing them, almost too good, as those stubborn buggers were tough to remove! But remove them I did.



HiViz has excellent videos on their website with great detail and tips on making installation easier. DIY, or drop it off at your local gun plumber. Maybe even bribe a buddy who has some semblance of mechanical dexterity with a beer. Either way, drifting the old dovetailed sights out and the new ones in is all it takes.