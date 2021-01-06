Federal Unloads New Handgun Ammo for 2021

After nearly a year of unprecedented demand, it’d be hard to fault ammunition manufacturers, like Vista Outdoor-owned Federal, for not releasing new products in 2021. After all, the outdoor corporation — which also owns Speer, CCI and Remington’s ammunition business — reportedly has a one-year, $1 billion order backlog. But, just one year after introducing more than 130 new items in 34 product categories, Federal has reloaded and announced a new batch of offerings for the new year.

With so many new offerings, below is just a brief summary of each new product. Look for more detailed reviews from American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine throughout the coming year.