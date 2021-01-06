Federal Unloads New Handgun Ammo for 2021
After nearly a year of unprecedented demand, it’d be hard to fault ammunition manufacturers, like Vista Outdoor-owned Federal, for not releasing new products in 2021. After all, the outdoor corporation — which also owns Speer, CCI and Remington’s ammunition business — reportedly has a one-year, $1 billion order backlog. But, just one year after introducing more than 130 new items in 34 product categories, Federal has reloaded and announced a new batch of offerings for the new year.
With so many new offerings, below is just a brief summary of each new product. Look for more detailed reviews from American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine throughout the coming year.
Handgun Ammunition
Syntech Range
For those looking to get the most out of their range session, Federal offers shooters a cleaner, cooler and safer experience with its Syntech Range line of ammunition. Featuring red polymer-encapsulated projectiles, Syntech eliminates metal fouling, drastically reduces barrel heat/friction and minimizes splashback on steel targets. Offered in 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP, Syntech Range is expanding to include new 95-grain .380 Auto, 148-grain .38 Spl (wadcutter) and 205-grain 10mm loads. MSRP: $30.99/$30.99/$36.99
Hydra-Shok Deep
Designed to expand aggressively and penetrate beyond the FBI-recommended 12-inch minimum in standard barriers without over-penetrating, Federal Hydra-Shok Deep features compact cores and iconic hardened center posts. Previously available in 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP, the personal defense line has been extended to include 99-grain .380 Auto and 130-grain .38 Spl +P loads. MSRP: $25.99/$31.99.
Punch
Among last year’s new introductions was Federal Punch, an affordable personal defense line capable of delivering a knockout blow of effective penetration and expansion. Launched with 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP offerings, and shortly followed by .380 Auto and .38 Spl +P loads, Punch is being extended to include 29-grain .22 LR and 200-grain 10mm. Marketed as the first of its kind, the new 29-grain nickel-plated lead-core .22 LR round was optimized for short-barrel handguns, pushing an impressive 1,079 fps through a 2” barrel. MSRP: $9.99/$30.99.
Swift A-Frame
When hunting with handguns, there’s no room for error. A popular choice by medium and big game hunters, Swift A-Frame delivers lethal performance with high weight retention and controlled expansion regardless of distance. Available in large calibers such as .44 Magnum, .454 Casull and .500 S&W, Federal is extending its premium handgun hunting line in 2021 to smaller cartridges with new 100-grain .327 Federal and 200-grain 100m offerings. MSRP: $48.99/$54.99
Rifle & Shotgun Ammunition
