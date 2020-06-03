For most outdoor pursuits there’s generally a down-time, a time in the year when the activity you enjoy most is at a lull. For handgun hunters there are certain times on the calendar when most hunting seasons are closed. I’m not collecting stamps or knitting then — so what do I do?

Got a new optic you want to try? Now’s a good time to replace the old one. I don’t know about you but I neglect cleaning my guns thoroughly during hunting season. So, I drag them all out and give each one a good cleaning to keep the Hoppes smell strong in the gun room. Make sure all the mounts and scope rings are tight while you’re at it.

Replace any parts, add new grips perhaps and mount a different scope. You name it and the off-season is a good time to make certain all your guns are ready for action.

We often spend an excessive amount of time and money getting ready for a hunt and we’ve got the latest and greatest everythings. But here’s one factor never to be overlooked or taken for granted — yourself. Are you physically and mentally prepared to go the extra mile? I know hunters who’ve hiked for hours on the first day of the hunt — and were hurting so bad the next morning they couldn’t move. According to guides, many hunters are out of shape and can’t shoot — period. This is not music to your ears, I know, but is harsh reality. Take steps to assure you’re in shape, before the hunt.