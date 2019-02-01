New Products May/June 2019
UVEX Hypershock
Howard Leight by Honeywell
The lightweight, wraparound frame design of Howard Leight UVEX Hypershock shooting glasses offers high-impact, scratch-resistant protection with streamlined padded temples and a molded nosepiece for a secure, comfortable fit. A full range of lens tints and Uvextreme Plus or anti-fog lens coating are also available. For more info: (800) 430-5490, http://www.howardleight.com/
Vault
Pelican Products Inc.
The Vault by Pelican is a line of hard cases engineered to protect both firearms and ammunition. The complete lineup includes: V250 Ammo Case, V100 Small Pistol Case, V200 Medium Pistol Case, V300 Large Pistol Case, V700 Takedown Case, V730 Tactical Rifle Case, V770 Single Rifle Case and V800 Double Rifle Case. Weight, with included foam, ranges from 3.47 lbs. (V100) to 24.95 lbs. (V800). Additional features include stainless steel hasps, heavy-duty handles, push-button latches and crushproof, high-impact polymer. For more info: (800) 473-5422, http://www.pelican.com/
Pocket Ace
Iver Johnson
The Pocket Ace from Iver Johnson is a .22 LR-caliber, 4-barrel single-action pistol. A rotating firing pin allows it to shoot four individual shots from its 2" stainless steel barrel. Overall length is 4" and weight (unloaded) is 7 oz. The Pocket Ace is offered with a grip choice of walnut or black wood. For more info: (321) 636-3377, http://www.iverjohnsonarms.com/
Big Dot Shotgun Beads
XS Sights
XS Sights has introduced Big Dot Shotgun Beads for home defense in tritium and non-tritium models. These next-gen sights for shotguns feature XS Sights’ glow technology and are available in Optic Yellow or Optic Orange. They come in two versions — on a pedestal mount for Remington shotguns or in a plain-barrel model for Mossberg shotguns. The glow dot on the front sight absorbs light and glows in low-light levels before it is dark enough to see the tritium. For more info: (888) 7440-4880, http://www.xssights.com/
.348 Winchester & .375 Winchester Brass
Starline Brass
Starline Brass has added two more rifle calibers — the .348 Winchester and .375 Winchester — to their line-up of high-quality rifle brass. The .348 Winchester was developed for the Winchester Model 71 lever action rifle and is touted to be one of the most powerful lever action cartridges for hunting large game. The .375 Winchester meanwhile is another option for Winchester’s “Big Bore ’94” rifle. This cartridge is a beefed up and shortened version of the .38-55 Winchester capable of kills on big game within its range limitations. For more info: (800) 280-6660, http://www.starlinebrass.com/
Clenzoil Synthetic Gun Grease
Clenzoil
Clenzoil Synthetic Gun Grease is a high quality, synthetic grease that stays in place and gives protection even under extreme heat and pressure. It’s ideal for shotgun choke tubes, muzzleloader breech plugs, hinges on O/U shotguns, semi-automatic handgun slide rails and any other metal-on-metal sliding surfaces. Clenzoil Synthetic Gun Grease reduces wear, eliminates stainless steel galling and prevents seizing of threaded parts. For more info: (800) 645-4887, http://www.clenzoil.com/
Vantage Bino Harness
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Vantage Bino Harness from ALPS OutdoorZ was designed for the turkey hunter. It’s a secure and convenient way of carrying binoculars as well as calls, which are also turkey hunting essentials. A panel behind the bino case has slots to hold one slate call and two strikers. There’s also a mesh pocket for diaphragm calls and MOLLE webbing for a box call and rangefinder. For more info: (573) 459-2577, http://www.alpsoutdoorz.com/
Bear Edge 61106
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Bear Edge 61106 from Bear & Son Cutlery has a closed length of 4.5" and weighs 3.3 oz. Its 3.5"-long blade is made of 440 stainless steel. This assisted sideliner features a metal frame with black Zytel handles. A reversible metal pocket clip provides right- or left-hand pocket carry. A sideliner lock keeps the blade secure while folded yet allows quick, smooth release. For more info: (800) 844-3034,
http:// www.bearandsoncutlery.com/
ShapeShift Hook & Loop Holster
Alien Gear
The ShapeShift Hook & Loop Holster allows you to keep your firearm nearby at all times. With Alien Gear Holsters’ mounting system, you can transfer your holster wherever you need it most — your car, desk or bedside. The Hook & Loop Holster offers easy, non-permanent application. It comes with three pads and is compatible with all holsters in the ShapeShift series. For more info: (208) 215-2046, http://www.aliengearholsters.com/
Black Mamba
Volquartsen
Volquartsen’s Black Mamba combines the features of its Scorpion 22 LR Target Pistol with the push button takedown function of the Ruger MK IV. Featuring an LLV Competition Upper, the Black Mamba has a stainless steel barrel (with stainless steel breech) housed in an aluminum shroud. Barrel length can either be 4.5" or 6". The Black Mamba uses a Ruger MK IV 22/45 frame retrofitted with Volquartsen’s Accurizing Kit for a crisp, clean 2.2-lb. trigger pull. Available in black, FDE and OD green, the Black Mamba comes with target sights and a threaded muzzle with Volquartsen’s single-port compensator. For more info: (712) 792-4238, http://www.volquartsen.com/
Raven
Rinehart Targets
For shooters looking to “aim small, miss small,” the Raven from Rinehart Targets’ Competition Series of 3D targets is the ideal practice partner. Completely molded from beak to feathers with self-healing foam as well as realistic details, the Raven will help shooters hone shots with precision. The 3D target measures 19"x17" and weighs 4 lbs. The Raven is weather and UV-resistant. For more info: (608) 757-8153, http://www.rinehart3d.com
CEO
CRKT
The CEO is a knife “dressed for success.” CRKT’s CEO can be mistaken for a pen at first glance because of its low profile. Ideal for everyday carry, the folder has glass-reinforced nylon handles. Its 3.107"-long, 0.086"-thick plain-edge blade is made of 8Cr13MoV steel with a satin finish. The CEO weighs 2.1 oz. and measures 4.448" in length when closed. For more info: (503) 685-5015, http://www.crkt.com/
Plegium Smart Pepper Spray
Plegium Inc.
The Plegium Smart Pepper Spray is an advanced personal safety product. Linked to your phone, the Plegium app calls your emergency contacts and sends a text message with your location if ever you use the spray. The Smart Pepper Spray can be used against multiple attackers at a range of more than 10 ft. It has other features including a siren, a screaming voice sound and strobe LEDs. For more info: (302) 703 7507, http://www.plegium.com/
GLOCK G43X Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters are now available for the GLOCK G43X. The G43X is part of GLOCK’s Slimline series of handguns with a compact, easy-carry frame delivering a 10-round capacity. The ergonomic GLOCK G43X Holsters include the SuperTuck, MiniTuck, Freedom Carry, Appendix Carry and Mini Appendix Carry for IWB and the SuperSlide, SnapSlide and DropSlide for OWB. The Reckoning, a crossover-style holster for either IWB or OWB carry, is also offered for the G43X. For more info: (888) 732-5011, http://www.crossbreedholsters.com/
Paul Howe Package For GLOCK
Wilson Combat
The Paul Howe Package for GLOCK combines Wilson Combat’s build quality and attention to detail with the 30-year tactical experience of Retired MSGT Paul Howe (U.S. Army, SFOD-D). The engineered, match-accurate Wilson Combat barrel turns the GLOCK into a precise shooting platform. With the oversized barrel, other Wilson Combat options like starburst grip stippling, 4.5-lb. action tune, high-visibility sights and undercut trigger guard, the Paul Howe Package for GLOCK is ready for any tactical task. The package is only available on Gen 4 GLOCK 19 or 26 9mm handguns. For more info: (800) 955-4856, http://www.wilsoncombat.com/
H.U.C.K.
Emerson Knives Inc.
Emerson Knives’ H.U.C.K. — Hard Use Camp Knife — celebrates the multipurpose function of a traditional camp knife. It will do the tasks you need to do from preparing game or food to just “whittlin’.” The H.U.C.K. has an overall length of 8.6". Its 4.3"-long CTS-40CP steel blade has a stonewashed finish and a hardness rating of RC57-59. For more info: (310) 539-5633, http://www.emersonknives.com/
Viridian Reactor R5 ECR Tuckable Compact
Nate Squared (N82) Tactical
Nate Squared (N82) Tactical now offers holsters for Viridian Reactor R5-equipped handguns. The Viridian Reactor R5 ECR Tuckable Compact has a patented design that activates the laser once a gun is drawn from the holster. Made of leather, neoprene, suede and herringbone elastic, the holster allows the user to wear his shirt tucked or untucked. For more info: (336) 237-1169, http://www.n82tactical.com/
Compound Series
Versacarry
Versacarry introduces the Compound Series of holsters. These are true hybrids with the comfort of leather and the structure of Kydex. The Kydex frame between layers of leather gives the holster rigidity for easy reholstering. The use of both materials eliminates unwanted stretching. The Compound Series is available in IWB and OWB models with adjustable hardware. For more info: (979) 820-3267, http://www.versacarry.com/
Lasersaddle
Crimson Trace
Crimson Trace now offers the Lasersaddle LS-250 (red) and LS-250G (green) laser sights for the Mossberg Shockwave. The sights secure onto the Shockwave’s receiver side and upper area. Batteries can easily be replaced without removing the laser sight from the firearm. An accessory rail can be attached even after the sight is installed. The Lasersaddle fits the Shockwave as well as most 12-ga. Mossberg 590 and 500 shotguns. For more info: (800) 442-2406, http://www.crimsontrace.com/
TSS Tungsten Turkey
Browning Ammunition
Q5 Match Steel Frame
Walther Arms Inc.
Walther Arms combines its PPQ Quick-Defense Trigger, the accuracy and ergonomics of its Q5 Match model and a quality precision-machined frame in the Q5 Match Steel Frame. The pistol comes standard with LPA Fiber Optic front sight, LPA Adjustable rear sight and optic mounting plates to accommodate most micro red-dot optics. The Q5 Match Steel Frame come in a standard model with three 15-round magazines and a PRO model with a low-profile magwell and aluminum magazine extensions. For more info: (479) 242-8500, http://www.waltherarms.com/