New Products May/June 2019

.348 Winchester & .375 Winchester Brass

Starline Brass



Starline Brass has added two more rifle calibers — the .348 Winchester and .375 Winchester — to their line-up of high-quality rifle brass. The .348 Winchester was developed for the Winchester Model 71 lever action rifle and is touted to be one of the most powerful lever action cartridges for hunting large game. The .375 Winchester meanwhile is another option for Winchester’s “Big Bore ’94” rifle. This cartridge is a beefed up and shortened version of the .38-55 Winchester capable of kills on big game within its range limitations. For more info: (800) 280-6660, http://www.starlinebrass.com/