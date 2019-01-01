Old Slice, New Life

The Collector Factor

The collector base among pocketknife owners is, and always has been, huge. By far the largest are R.W. Case collectors but others include Remington, Queen Cutlery and its subsidiary Schatt & Morgan, and Great Eastern Cutlery which also includes the Tidioute and Northfield lines. All three of these companies have an avid following which can, in many cases, make certain models of their knives hard to come by. Buck, Böker and Moore Maker knives are other collectible brands. Keep in mind, these are all very usable knives as well and many buy them as such. In addition to brand names some enthusiasts choose to collect by pattern, handle or blade style, and even scale material. Also, some collectors will only collect vintage knives of a brand or pattern while others are fine with the newer ones being produced — or both.



Typically, most high-end pocketknives are produced in low quantities (some in runs of only 25 or less) so pocketknife enthusiasts have to stay on top of what is coming available on the market to get the particular knife they desire. Even production runs of 250–500 pocketknives sell out quickly. Take this as a fair warning whether you are a user or collector: sometimes you may have to settle on a different handle material than you wanted or pay a little more to a purveyor. Many of the old American brand names have been bought out or licensed to cutlery companies who produce knives offshore, and these are sold today at a very affordable price. While many of these are good, usable everyday knives, do not confuse them with the company’s older collectible fare.



of their knives hard to come by. Buck, Böker and Moore Maker knives are other collectible brands. Keep in mind, these are all very usable knives as well and many buy them as such. In addition to brand names some enthusiasts choose to collect by pattern, handle or blade style, and even scale material. Also, some collectors will only collect vintage knives of a brand or pattern while others are fine with the newer ones being produced — or both.



Typically, most high-end pocketknives are produced in low quantities (some in runs of only 25 or less) so pocketknife enthusiasts have to stay on top of what is coming available on the market to get the particular knife they desire. Even production runs of 250–500 pocketknives sell out quickly. Take this as a fair warning whether you are a user or collector: sometimes you may have to settle on a different handle material than you wanted or pay a little more to a purveyor. Many of the old American brand names have been bought out or licensed to cutlery companies who produce knives offshore, and these are sold today at a very affordable price. While many of these are good, usable everyday knives, do not confuse them with the company’s older collectible fare.