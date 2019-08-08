A CR 2032 lithium battery is housed in a waterproof compartment and is accessible while being mounted on your shooter. This avoids having to sight your gun in every time you change batteries. The lens is hard-coated, scratch resistant and not affected by muzzle blast. The RTS2 has locking windage and elevation adjustments and comes with a removable Picatinny mount, which can be swapped for the several rear sight-mounted base systems available.



The RTS2 is available with two different sized red dots, in either 3 MOA or 6 MOA. A hard-plastic protective cover is included to protect your lens when not in use, or when in extreme field conditions. Also included is a hex key set and extra screws, for guys with bumble fingers (like me). MSRP is $399.99. For more information visit cmore.com.

