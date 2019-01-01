Shield RMS-W Red Dot Sight

Take A Dunk With The RMS-W

New and ready for shipment in 2019 is the RMS-W, a water resistant, ruggedized version of the RMS line of sights. The machined aerospace grade aluminum body is now gasket-sealed, ensuring positive and consistent waterproofing. Housing dimensions are increased, improving strength, along with implementing a hard coated polymer lens to resist scratching. These improvements increased flex strength by over 80 percent while maintaining the original viewing window and mounting footprint.



When properly mounted, the RMS-W will remain watertight at depths of up to 20 meters for 30 minutes. The RMS-W will fit any slide previously cut for the RMS, RMS-C, SMS or Jpoint.



Increased automatic brightness adjustment, combined with a very low profile co-witness standard iron sight makes for faster target acquisition and sight picture. Average battery life is 2–3 years with standard CR2032 battery. Weight is 0.62 oz. with battery. The RMS-W is available in either 4-MOA Dot or 8-MOA Dot.