Shield RMS-W Red Dot Sight
RMS (Reflex Mini Sight) accessory sights are rapidly gaining popularity in the shooting world, and for good reason. What’s not to like about instantaneous target acquisition? The folks at Shield Sights have been making the world’s smallest, lightest, toughest, mini red dot sight since the original design was released in 1996. As an industry innovator, Shield is continually improving their sights with updated features to meet their consumer’s demands.
Single Sight-Plane Sight System
What’s easier than aiming with a red dot sight? Once sighted in, simply place the red dot where you want to shoot and squeeze the trigger. Sure sounds easier than lining-up the front sight, rear sight, establishing sight alignment and then transitioning to sight picture, doesn’t it?
Trust me … it is, especially as we age! Looking through one sight plane is definitely easier than trying to line up three sight planes. Oh yeah, shooting with a RMS Red Dot Sight is fun, too!
Take A Dunk With The RMS-W
New and ready for shipment in 2019 is the RMS-W, a water resistant, ruggedized version of the RMS line of sights. The machined aerospace grade aluminum body is now gasket-sealed, ensuring positive and consistent waterproofing. Housing dimensions are increased, improving strength, along with implementing a hard coated polymer lens to resist scratching. These improvements increased flex strength by over 80 percent while maintaining the original viewing window and mounting footprint.
When properly mounted, the RMS-W will remain watertight at depths of up to 20 meters for 30 minutes. The RMS-W will fit any slide previously cut for the RMS, RMS-C, SMS or Jpoint.
Increased automatic brightness adjustment, combined with a very low profile co-witness standard iron sight makes for faster target acquisition and sight picture. Average battery life is 2–3 years with standard CR2032 battery. Weight is 0.62 oz. with battery. The RMS-W is available in either 4-MOA Dot or 8-MOA Dot.
Nice Reflex
Sold under several other brand names for years, you may know the Shield Mini Sight as the Firepoint, Tasco Optima, Trijicon RedDot or JPoint.
So whether you’re competing, a law enforcement/military professional or homeowner, your RMS Red Dot Sight just got better. MSRP for the RMS-W is $499.
For more info: https://www.shieldpsd.com; Shield Sights, Ph: +44 (0)1297 678233.