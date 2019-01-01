Shooting For The Moon

Fly In The Ointment

Now allow me to reverse myself. Although I applaud the idea of “half-moon” clips they are seldom used in my .45 Auto revolvers. This is because the little buggers are darn hard to load and unload with my arthritic senior-citizen hands. This isn’t a big criticism of the original idea. After all the military wasn’t worried about saving brass; only about getting revolvers to function with rimless ammunition. The clips were there to serve as a pseudo rim.



Therefore, I also applaud some unrecognized geniuses who were part of the Peters Cartridge Company circa 1921. American gun buyers evidently thought highly of .45 Auto revolvers but complained about half-moon clips being a nuisance. Bright thinking at Peters resulted in putting a thick rim on .45 ACP cases. They named it .45 Auto-Rim and it was and is a hum-dinger!



In my considered opinion, the .45 Auto-Rim is the best non-magnum big-bore revolver cartridge. Its ballistics can easily duplicate standard .45 Colt factory loads. If you already handload .45 ACP’s all that’s required for the .45 Auto-Rim is the proper shell holder. Also, it has been written much in the past that .45 ACP revolver barrels were cut with shallow rifling, therefore they perform best with jacketed bullets instead of lead alloy types. Not so. Take note my sample groups shown with this article.



And now it’s time to return to clips. Brass for .45 Auto-Rim isn’t uncommon; Starline sells it in bulk. But it’s certainly not as common as .45 ACP brass. So naturally this makes many shooters favor cheaper .45 ACP cases. This brings us to full-moon clips as sold by Ranch Products. Instead of 3 rounds, full-moon clips hold 6, in effect becoming speed loaders. Upon first trying full-moon clips I again complained about my fingers having trouble pulling empty cases out. Then I became aware of a small, wrench-like, Ranch Products tool that snaps those empties out with little effort.