SIG Sauer Ammo

In the late 1980’s I transitioned from revolvers to semi-autos on my police agency. We had a fairly limited palate of handgun designs we could carry and I broke from the main stream by electing to carry a then “SiGARMS” P225, a single stack 9mm. The majority had chosen double-stack autos, mostly from SIG and the issue S&W models, but I found the P225 fit my medium-sized hand better, so I shot it better. I blundered my way into being the top gun by the end of that training, and it helped me to cement the impression SIG designs were reliable, sound and accurate. It also left some of my peers wondering how a guy with a 9-shot beat out their 16-shot “high-cap” guns. Hint: hit the target.



During the training, I noticed the “gun-guys” all seemed to carry SIGs. These were the officers I always seemed to see at the range shooting up their monthly allotment of practice ammo, often even buying more at the “Revolver Club” who had an office at the range. The “SIG” cops always had well-maintained gear, spent their own money on evidence kits, cameras, training, holsters and such and seemed to be organized and sorted out. In retrospect, it reminds me of the SIG company today.



As time passed — and I continued to carry that P225 — I noticed the SWAT team went to SIGs, and I expanded my own line-up by adding a P220 (.45 ACP) and a P230 (.380). When I retired in 1998, that same P225 still rode in my duty holster. My wife Suzi inherited it and carried it during her last years on the PD too. I still have it and shoot it now and again. I’ve always had a soft spot for the brand, so after getting to know the company and the people behind it after joining Handgunner, I not only remained impressed, but was pleased to see them expand their product line-ups to include electro-optics, long-guns, suppressors, airguns and now — ammo.



Like the Mercedes brand, SIG has always had the mystic of being backed by that mysterious “Teutonic” engineering thing. It still applies today — even though the guns, ammo and some other products are all made right here in the USA. That quality isn’t exactly mysterious, it comes from hard work, committing the money for research and development, careful manufacturing — and hiring the best people.