TarnKappe Gear Shirts

Being a “gray man” is a great strategy for concealed carry. You don’t want to be the one standing out as a tactical Ninja when out and about. Better to remain discreet until you choose to make yourself known.

But there’s nothing to say you can’t be a stylish and dapper gray man! The folks at TarnKappe Gear make clothing optimized for effective concealed carry. For the men, the company offers a line of shirts that fall into the zone between snappy casual and dressy. For the ladies, it’s a variety of tops and at least one dress — so far.

As for the men’s shirts, you will see nothing tactical. No logos, no hook and loop stuff or radio wire channels. You will see beautifully executed false buttons (snaps) at the bottom, facilitating a snag-free and fast draw from anywhere around your waist.

There are lots of styles and patterns from which to choose, and these are exceptionally well-made. TarnKappeGear.com

