Viridian E Series Laser For Springfield Hellcat

Following the release of the new Springfield Armory Hellcat, Viridian Weapon Technologies is hot on its heels with an Essential (E Series) Red Laser Sight for the micro-compact 9mm pistol.



“Springfield has released another exciting handgun in 2019 and we’re proud to offer a gun-specific red laser that not only provides dependable, powerful sighting solution but fits like a glove,” Viridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen stated in a press release. “We continue to work in tandem with Springfield to make sure customers can purchase the most reliable weapon-mounted accessories the same day new gun models are announced. And now, Hellcat owners can add an E Series to their Springfield defensive setup.”