Viridian E Series Laser For Springfield Hellcat
“A home intruder’s worst nightmare.”
Following the release of the new Springfield Armory Hellcat, Viridian Weapon Technologies is hot on its heels with an Essential (E Series) Red Laser Sight for the micro-compact 9mm pistol.
“Springfield has released another exciting handgun in 2019 and we’re proud to offer a gun-specific red laser that not only provides dependable, powerful sighting solution but fits like a glove,” Viridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen stated in a press release. “We continue to work in tandem with Springfield to make sure customers can purchase the most reliable weapon-mounted accessories the same day new gun models are announced. And now, Hellcat owners can add an E Series to their Springfield defensive setup.”
E Series Laser
The Viridian E Series provides a powerful red laser sight for quick target acquisition during self-defense confrontations, no matter the light conditions. A simple push of the ambidextrous on/off button unleashes a red dot onto the target with a range of 25 yards in daylight and up to 1 mile at night.
The E Series easily mounts onto the trigger guard of the Springfield Hellcat, following the contours of the carry pistol without adding significant weight or size
Battery life is 6 hours of continuous use, though the laser sight also features a 5-minute automatic shutoff.
Point And Shoot
Playing connect the dots takes on new meaning with a red dot laser sight and jacketed hollowpoints going 1,200 fps. Sight alignment is difficult, at best, to accomplish in low/no light conditions but is easy with the aid of a Viridian E Series laser sight — simply point and shoot. To fine-tune, windage and elevation can be adjusted with the turn of a screw.
Made of high-strength thermo molded polymer, the Viridian E Series has a 7-year warranty. MSRP is an affordable $132. The E Series is available now for pre-order.
For more info: viridianweapontech.com
Phone: (800) 990-9390