What I Carry:...

This striker-fired, polymer-framed 9mm has been a real reliable piece and I’ve never experienced a malfunction. The pistol is sleek and slim with the slide only .90 inches wide and machined from stainless steel with a matte finish. The six round magazine features Wolff Gunsprings and feeds effortlessly. The double action only trigger is smooth. The pinned Trijicon front sight aligns painlessly with the black square notch wearing a white stripe. These sights even glow in dim lighting conditions. This pistol is most comfortable to shoot and feels great in my hands.



The CM9 rides in a Mitch Rosen belt holster from their Express Line. This leather holster secures the gun and rides close to the body. It’s an attractive piece of leather and extremely functional.