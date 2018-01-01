Get Set For A Bumpy Ride When Congress Convenes in 2019

By Dave Workman

When would-be comeback House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made no secret that gun control is going to be high on the agenda for House majority Democrats, she set the stage for political unpleasantness toward law-abiding gun owners, underscoring recent TPC Research showing repealing the Second Amendment is popular among Democrat voters.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is promising lots of action on gun control in 2019. C-SPAN screen snip, YouTube

Repeal is actually second on the list behind single payer healthcare in terms of popularity among the 1,431 likely Democratic voters from Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina who were surveyed. The polling occurred Nov. 10-11. Thirty-seven percent think the health care issue is a top priority, but 24 percent of those “likely Democratic voters” are keen on erasing the Second Amendment.

Democrats have long been called “the party of gun control” and every time a survey like this is released, the results tend to reinforce that impression. Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens earlier this year encouraged the teens who became anti-gun activists following the Florida high school shooting to demand the amendment be repealed. All that did was infuriate and energize grassroots activists.

Recently, Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, wrote in a letter to the editor of the Seattle Times, saying, “It’s time for the proponents of so-called ‘common-sense gun laws’ to drop the charade and admit that what they really want is to ban privately owned firearms. But that troublesome Second Amendment — incorporated to the states via the 14th Amendment by the Second Amendment Foundation’s successful Supreme Court McDonald decision — won’t allow that.” The survey results underscore the credence of his remark.

Long story short, anti-gun Democrats, apparently appealing to their far-left core constituency, are preparing for all-out war against SAF, the National Rifle Association, Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, Gun Owners of America and other gun rights organizations with national, regional or local memberships.

There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 million gun owners, with but a fraction of them holding memberships in a gun rights group. That may change dramatically come January.

There is good news, however. Whatever the House Democrats adopt will have to face scrutiny in the Republican-controlled Senate. And then any legislation would still be subject to Donald Trump’s veto pen.

But what the Democrat takeover of the House really means is that the 17 ½ million legally-licensed armed citizens can kiss goodbye to national concealed carry reciprocity and the hearing protection act, unless Republicans hustle and pass both measures as a “House-warming gift” before adjournment. Don’t hold your breath.

Bad News From The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reported about 61 percent of voters who cast ballots during the midterm elections said the nation’s gun laws should be stricter.

The newspaper cited a survey taken by AP VoteCast that interviewed “about 90,000 people who said they voted or intended to vote. About 13% of Democrats and 8% of all voters said gun control was the most important issue affecting their vote.”

What does this tell you? Over half-again as many people who identify as Democrats think restricting your Second Amendment rights is important. It also suggests gun control is less of an issue with the general public than with hardcore party partisans.

The WSJ also reported separately about Democrat plans to push gun control schemes when they take control of the House. That revelation came in the wake of the mass murder at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

But here’s what they’re carefully ignoring: California has among the strictest gun control laws in the United States, including so-called “universal background checks” and waiting periods on handgun purchases. The killer who opened fire with a semi-auto pistol bought that gun legally in Ventura County, which means he cleared the check and waited the mandatory period before taking delivery.

Instead of admitting that their “common sense” gun control laws had failed, these do-gooders will apparently try to convince the public one more gun law, or making California-type laws applicable nationwide, will solve the problem of criminal violence.

Who Spent The Big Bucks?

For years, anti-gunners have complained the “gun lobby” has poured big money into political campaigns to buy elections.

However, this year, according to The Wall Street Journal, anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and the Gifford’s gun control group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, outspent the NRA by a long shot. While NRA reportedly spent “about $20 million” during the 2018 election cycle, the gun prohibition lobbying groups “spent a combined $37 million.”

For example, out in Washington State, where the only gun control measure on the ballot anywhere in the country was in the spotlight, NRA, CCRKBA and others spent a combined total of about $600,000 to oppose the sweeping anti-gun scheme. Proponents of the initiative raised and spent more than $5 million, demonstrating once again that the gun prohibition movement has weaponized its wealth. Most of that $5 million-plus came from less than a dozen people.

That Was No Happy Meal!

‘A man identified by the Associated Press as Donte Sherrod Grayer was somewhat the worse for wear after allegedly trying to rob a McDonald’s restaurant in Macon, Ga.

The 26-year-old suspect reportedly strolled into the McDonald’s on a recent Saturday night, wearing a wig and carrying a gun. He ordered the manager to show him the safe.

Instead of giving up the money, the manager and another employee beat feet, and a moment later heard a gunshot, followed by screams for help. When Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the suspect, clad in boxer shorts, lying near the wig and some other clothes. He had apparently plugged himself in the thigh, and he was hurting.

Adding to his pain was the fact that when he got out of the hospital, lawmen were waiting with handcuffs, and there are no fries or soda with that.

https://freebeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2020-Dem-Primary-Topline-V2.pdf

https://www.wsj.com/articles/democrats-plan-to-pursue-most-aggressive-gun-control-legislation-in-decades-1541791440

https://www.wsj.com/articles/democrats-plan-to-pursue-most-aggressive-gun-control-legislation-in-decades-1541791440

https://www.wsj.com/articles/pivotal-midterm-campaigns-now-all-up-to-the-voters-1541500200?mod=article_inline

http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sheriff-man-mistakenly-shoots-self-while-robbing-mcdonald-s

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles