Getting A Grip: Eagle’s Raj Singh Talks Handgun Style, Comfort

From his trademark headgear to his happy demeanor, Raj Singh, proprietor at Eagle Grips, knows what works, and what looks good on a personal sidearm.

After all, he’s put a lot of time, effort and travel into coming up with eye-catching materials and designs that have a lot of fans. He grew up in the business, started by his late father, Harbans Singh, so he’s developed some ideas about this rather important part of shooting that involve a lot more than selling a product.

“When I first got into the business,” he recalled during a recent interview with Insider Online, “they didn’t make grips for performance or shooting styles.”

Interesting observation, and it jibes with what other aftermarket grip makers have observed about factory pistol and revolver grips that may have fulfilled a function, but also demonstrated that one size does not fit all.

Full disclosure: We’ve got Sing’s Eagle Grips on a few handguns. We’ve also got some Herrett’s stocks on two or three sidearms. So what? They work. (And, for those rainy seasons up in the Pacific Northwest, we also keep some rubber Pachmayrs handy because when it gets wet out there, those things can get banged around.)

But Raj looked at handgun grips with the perspective of someone whose own hands are like so many other people’s; they don’t necessarily wrap around what comes from the factory. If you’re going to shoot repeatedly and shoot good, you’ve got to shoot comfortably.

“I always believed not everyone had big hands,” he chuckled. “So, we made grips in different sizes and designs. We’re always looking for performance.”

Kirinite grips for K-Frame S&W round butt

Eagle has developed models like the compact Secret Service grips, which are designed for concealed carry. He’s developed colorful grips made from something called Kirinite, an acrylic material that feels like the stuff they use to make bowling balls. It is incredibly tough, and Eagle makes different colored blocks of the material from which grip blanks are crafted. Insider Online has been putting a sample set of these grips that look like ivory to the test on the sides of a Colt Combat Commander. So far, so good.

Of course, there are traditional materials and traditional patterns. Like others in the grip game, Eagle has used Sambar stag and as supplies of that have gradually diminished, Singh looked at elk antler as a suitable replacement. He’s found a source for really good antlers and the finished products are both attractive and functional.

One thing about stag or antler grips is that they are rough and don’t slide around in a wet or sweaty hand.

Singh also discovered that Rosewood is a good material that doesn’t need a lacquer finish because it buffs up naturally just fine. Get a scratch and you can quickly buff it out. Other woods don’t spruce up as easily.

Much of Eagle’s business goes to Cowboy Action shooters, and they like custom grips on their sixguns.

CCW Numbers Are Up, Says CPRC Report

The Crime Prevention Research Center recently released is updated annual estimate on the number of Americans who are licensed to carry, and it turns out people have been arming up “in record numbers.”

In the past year, according to the CPRC, some 700,000 new concealed carry permits and licenses have been issued, bringing the number of legally-armed men and women to 15.7 million. What’s more, the center says that the number of women applying for carry permits is “growing at a much faster rate than men.”

Catherine Mortensen, a spokesperson at the National Rifle Association, had this observation: “Increasingly, women today don’t want to rely on a spouse or neighbor for protection. They want to be able to protect themselves and their families.”

According to John Lott, CPRC founder and author of several books about firearms research, between 2012 and 2016, the growth rate of gun ownership among women was double that among men. He noted that firearms instructors around the country report an increase in the number of African-American women learning how to use guns, and self-defense instructors report an upswing in the number of women in genera in their classes.

Alan Gottlieb

Shootings Surge Under Seattle’s ‘Gun Violence Tax’

First the proponents of liberal Seattle’s so-called “gun violence tax” had to admit that so far, the revenues are much lower than forecast when the City Council passed the tax nearly two years ago.

Now they’re faced with another embarrassing situation: Shootings are up 30 percent in the Jet City so far this year over the same period in 2016, and reports of shots fired are up 17 percent.

The situation is so steeped in irony that gun rights leader Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation — one of three organizations suing the city over the tax — recently issued a statement calling the tax a “monumental failure” and he challenged Seattle’s anti-gun mayor and council to “publicly admit it.” And he didn’t stop there with the verbal brutality.

Alluding to Seattle Police Department crime data, Gottlieb bluntly observed, “You simply cannot provide better evidence…of such a colossally stupid idea that has not worked.”

The gun tax resulted in an immediate challenge under the state’s 35-year-old preemption law by SAF, the National Rifle Association and National Shooting Sports Foundation. A separate lawsuit by SAF and its monthly magazine, TheGunMag.com, was filed against the city for refusing to release the exact revenue figure, instead only admitting that the amount was “less than $200,000.” The original forecast was between $300,000 and $500,000.

Now That’s A Cooperative Robbery Suspect!

When a 19-year-old would-be robber tried to stick up a Kangaroo Express gas station in University City near Charlotte, N.C., he ultimately wound up sort of hopping away, but not because he was trying to imitate a large marsupial.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the suspect in this caper plugged himself in the leg and had to limp away from the crime scene. Identified as Lavarius Patterson, he turned up a couple of hours later at a local hospital. From there, he went straight to jail.

Various news agencies reporting this incident noted that the suspect was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and — bet nobody saw this coming — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

