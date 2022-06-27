Online Exclusive: KIMBER RAPIDE DAWN AND RAPIDE SCORPIUS

Enter To Win:
September/October 2022 Giveaway

Written By admin
5

American Handgunner is proud to present the September/October 2022 Gun Giveaway, featuring the Volquartsen Mamba-X pistol, Leupold’s DeltaPoint Pro and Kershaw’s Deschutes Skinner hunting knife.

GIVEAWAY ENDS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022. MAIL-IN ENTRIES ACCEPTED BY POSTCARD ONLY. LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER HOUSEHOLD; MULTIPLE ENTRIES DISQUALIFY ENTRANTS. WINNER CHOSEN BY RANDOM DRAWING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE & LOCAL LAWS APPLY.

FULL TERMS & CONDITIONS

Complete Survey/Entry below …

September/October 2022 Giveaway

  • SURVEY QUESTIONS

  • CONTACT INFORMATION

  • FFL INFORMATION

If you prefer, Mail entries to:
American Handgunner Magazine
GOM Sep/Oct 2022
P.O. Box 1926
Escondido, CA 92033

5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

enter to win...
Enter to win American Handgunner's SCCY DVG-1RDR Pistol Prize.
Read Full Article
Enter To Win...
Enter to win American Handgunner's September/October 2022 Giveaway, featuring prizes from Volquartsen, Leupold and Kershaw!
Read Full Article
Enter To Win DIY...
Enter to win American Handgunner's DIY 2022 Giveaway Package, featuring prizes from WMD Guns, Streamlight, and Silent-Dry — valued at $1,575.
Read Full Article