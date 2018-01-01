The GLOCK 19X represents GLOCK’s first “crossover” pistol. It combines features of its two most popular platforms, the GLOCK 17 frame and the compact GLOCK 19 slide. The GLOCK 19X’s improved nPVD slide coating prevents corrosion, resists chemicals and stands up to the elements. The GLOCK Marksman Barrel delivers increased accuracy with enhanced polygonal rifling and improved barrel crown, no finger grooves, ambidextrous slide stop levers and a lanyard loop. It comes in Coyote color with a standard 17-round magazine, two 17+2-round magazines and a matching pistol case.

