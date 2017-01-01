Goal Zero Yeti Generator

Goal Zero introduces the Yeti 1400 Lithium generator featuring a host of modern adaptations. The Yeti Lithium uses a high-quality lithium cell for long-lasting power that can be charged from AC, solar panels or a 12V source and cuts down on waste typically created by gas-powered generators. A direct-to-battery connection allows for future modularity options such as rapid drone charging and recharging 12V lead acid batteries. The Yeti Lithium weighs less than 40 lbs. — ideal for easy storage and handling.

(888) 794-6250

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/goal-zero