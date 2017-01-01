Gun Control Works, Until It Doesn’t

By Dave Workman

This week’s incident in Rancho Tehama Reserve demonstrated once again that there is a dirty little secret about restrictive gun control laws: proponents think they work, right up to the moment when they don’t.

In a poorly-timed Monday editorial, the Seattle Times insisted gun control laws work. Twenty-four hours later, thanks to a crazed Californian, the egg was all over that contention.

A Wednesday press briefing in Rancho Tehama Reserve by Assistant County Sheriff Phil Johnston put the lie to any argument about the effectiveness of California gun restrictions. Rampage shooter Kevin Neal, who was out on bail awaiting trial on an assault charge, had four guns that he shouldn’t have had under existing law. Two of them were rifles that he allegedly obtained illegally, and actually assembled in his home, where authorities found the body of his wife, hidden under the floorboards.

He also had two handguns that he apparently obtained illegally.

Sure, someone may be in trouble over those guns, but that’s not going to bring back Neal’s five victims, who might easily be described as new martyrs for gun control.

Chicago Releases ‘Trace Report’ On Guns

The City of Chicago recently released its second “Gun Trace Report,” and it says that Windy City police have “recovered” approximately 27,500 firearms in the years 2013-2016, and it’s the kind of stuff that makes gun owners grimace.

By no small coincidence, Chicago will be the site of the 2018 Gun Rights Policy Conference. That’s the annual confab of gun rights leaders and grassroots activists sponsored jointly by the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

It will be the third time since 2011 that the conference has been held there, and it’s sort of like rubbing salt in a wound. SAF has successfully sued Chicago several times, including the “big one,” McDonald v. City of Chicago, that resulted in the 2010 Supreme Court ruling that nullified the city’s handgun ban and incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, some 15,000 guns were the focus of this year’s report. They all began as legally purchased guns, from some 5,000 federally licensed firearms retailers. Many of those dealers are in Illinois and some are in other states, so one wonders how all those guns ended up on the Chicago streets.

The newspaper quoted a draft of the report which had this to say: “It is self-evident that the availability of illegally circulated firearms in Chicago, which exceeds that of many other major U.S. cities, is directly connected to its deadly street violence.”

According to the website dnainfo.com/Chicago, at this writing there had been 569 homicides in the city, with two full months left to go. October accounted for 47 slayings, the website said. It’s not a record, but the city does appear headed for a body count that rivals 2016.

The Chicago Tribune at this writing had recorded 578 slayings, complete with a map and monthly death counts. It’s not clear why the disparity between the newspaper and the website in terms of fatalities. Suffice to say that with so many corpses piling up, maybe it’s hard to maintain an accurate count.

Here’s a revealing figure: The Sun-Times report said 21 percent of guns recovered in Chicago from 2013 through 2016 were purchased in neighboring Indiana. Another nine-plus percent were originally sold in Wisconsin and Mississippi, the newspaper said.

However, more than 40 percent of the recovered guns were bought in Illinois and more than 1,800 came from a single gun shop in the suburb of Riverdale. That store has been the target of demonstrations over the past several years.

And here’s one that probably won’t surprise anybody. The newspaper quoted the report saying this: “In 95% of cases where the CPD was able to identify the possessor of the crime gun, that individual was not the original, lawful purchaser of the firearm based upon the ATF record at the initial point of purchase.”

The Gun Trace Report got plenty of media attention and for good reason. It’s news.

So, what’s the solution to all of this mayhem? According to the report, the Illinois General Assembly should pass the proposed Gun Dealer Licensing Act, which ostensibly will put the brakes on straw purchasing and require “anti-theft measures.”

Another recommendation is for criminal penalties against private gun sellers who don’t check whether a buyer has an Illinois Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Card.

But here’s the rub: If history has taught the country anything, it would be that all the gun laws on the books have not been able to prevent crime or curtail it. Chicago, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and other violent cities pretty much demonstrate that from one week to another. The Illinois House was supposed to have acted on the legislation, which passed the Senate in April, by Nov. 10.

Responding to the Gun Trace Report, the National Shooting Sports Foundation said the document “outlines a comprehensive public safety strategy, certain elements of which the firearms industry would endorse including increasing the number of police officers on the street and tough sentences for criminals who use guns.”

However, NSSF then bluntly states, “The bulk of the report, however, starts from a purposely misleading premise and represents what we have heard before as a political narrative from the administration of Mayor Rahm Emanuel.”

“Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) are already heavily regulated,” NSSF added. “Additional laws on the state level would be redundant and burdensome without doing anything to enhance public safety, only serving to impede the lawful commerce in firearms and ultimately affecting only law-abiding citizens.

“The areas of Chicago affected by the criminal misuse of firearms are under siege from criminal cartel and gang activity involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs,” NSSF stated. “Even when apprehended and convicted these repeat criminals are often treated leniently by the criminal justice system. Taking criminals off the street is the only way to stem this violence.

“Chicago already has some of the most stringent gun control regulations in the country and, clearly, criminals are not complying with the laws,” the group said. “More laws won’t work to change criminal behavior.”

Evergreen State AG Is Consistent

Like him or not, one thing that can be said about Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a liberal Democrat, is that he sticks to his guns…or in this case, his gun control agenda.

In an interview with the Aberdeen Daily World late last month, Ferguson announced that he would revive his push to ban so-called “assault rifles” and put a limit on magazine capacity. Short of that achievement, he hopes to change the law to limit the sale of semi-auto modern sporting rifles to people over age 21, same as for handguns. And, he wants a waiting period.

Author Workman at the range with a modern sporting rifle from Ruger. It’s the kind of firearm

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants to ban. (Dave Workman photo)

Ferguson is no friend to Evergreen State gun owners, and his timing on this announcement was not so good. Just days after Ferguson revealed his plans, the state Department of Licensing reported that the number of concealed pistol licenses in the state had topped 590,000. That translates to roughly one of every ten adults being licensed to carry and more than 100,000 of those licenses were active in King County, which encompasses Seattle, home to the state’s gun prohibition lobbying groups, Washington Ceasefire and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

Pundits have been speculating for months that Ferguson is preparing to run for governor. His actions appear to be shoring up his standing with all those Seattle voters that any Democrat expects to vote for them by reflex.

Kudos To Glock For Supporting Cops’ Families

In a press release, Glock, Inc. reported that it is continuing to support the families of fallen police officers via such organizations as the DEA’s Survivors Benefit Fund and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

Glock handed out some big bucks during this year’s conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The DEA Survivors Benefit Fund got a check for $30,000 and the C.O.P.S. group got a $50,000 donation.

News Tip: Don’t Pull Gun When Cops Are Watching

A man later identified as a 33-year-old from another state made the fatal mistake of driving up to a car wash in Federal Way, Washington late on the evening of Oct. 30, hopping out of his car and drawing a gun on two other men…with two veteran police officers almost within spitting distance.

The cops were on top of this incident within seconds, according to KOMO News, and when they arrived, the soon-to-be-dead man shifted his attention from the two guys he initially confronted, and aimed his gun at the officers. This is a big “oops” in virtually any jurisdiction on the map, and the two veteran officers cut loose.

The two intended victims reportedly had never seen this guy before. But it is clear authorities in another state had seen him. KOMO reported that the dead man was wanted on a fugitive warrant on burglary charges. There probably won’t be a trial.

