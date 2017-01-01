Gun Rights Conference coming to Dallas Sept. 29

By Dave Workman

The 32nd annual Gun Rights Policy Conference — a gathering of many of the big names in the Second Amendment community — is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Dallas, Texas, and there may be a special urgency with this year’s event.

Alan Gottlieb

The brainchild of Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation who was profiled by this column about six weeks ago, this conference does as intended. It provides an opportunity for grassroots gun rights activists to mix with leading Second Amendment advocates.

Now would be a good time to pre-register, and mark the dates on your calendar.

Massad Ayoob

John Lott

Tom Gresham

Among the frequent speakers at this event have been American Handgunner’s Massad Ayoob, along with researcher and author John Lott, legal expert Eugene Volokh, winning Second Amendment attorney Alan Gura, Larry Pratt with Gun Owners of America, Gun Talk host Tom Gresham and Armed America Radio host Mark Walters. That just scratches the surface.

On tap for this year’s event is Tim Schmidt, founder of the United States Concealed Carry Association, according to a SAF insider.

Registration is free, and those who attend can go home with a small treasure of books and other reading materials.

Why this year’s gathering is important is that we’re going to be nine months into the Trump administration, and there are some important pieces of legislation pending on Capitol Hill that may need some push. We’re talking about the proposed Hearing Protection Act and National Concealed Carry Reciprocity.

Even if you can’t attend, it might be prudent to send your favorite gun rights organization a few dollars to continue the fight. SAF, for example, has a couple of dozen court cases in progress, and that’s expensive. Just because Donald Trump is in the White House and gun-friendly Republicans control Congress is no reason to sit back and relax. There are decades’ worth of bad gun laws on the books that must be challenged to erase.

SAF’s Gottlieb has a slogan that says to “Make the Second Amendment Great Again.”

If Lott attends, he will likely update his estimate of the number of legally-licensed citizens, which he put in the neighborhood of 15 ½ million at last year’s event. Insider Online frequently checks around to get concealed carry numbers using Washington and Arizona as “indicator states,” and both have been showing strong numbers.

This year’s conference is at the Westin Dallas-Fort Worth Airport hotel. There’s a special room rate for people attending GRPC, and updated information is available at saf.org/grpc.

Madison, WI Mayor Puts ‘Bounty’ On ‘Illegal Guns’

Madison, Wisconsin Mayor Paul Soglin raised eyebrows recently when he announced a “gun bounty” for what the local newspaper called “information leading to the seizure of an illegal firearm that has been used in a violent incident.”

The effort also focuses on vehicles that were used in assaults such as drive-by shootings. Informants will be paid confidentially, and the bounty program doesn’t require a conviction in order to collect.

Soglin was quoted by the Capital Times complaining about the State Legislature’s “desire to put more guns out into the streets,” which sounds like rhetoric from the gun prohibition lobby. He also expressed alarm at the “unprecedented number of shots fired incidents with Madison and the surrounding communities” since the spring, the newspaper said.

Soglin, a Democrat and Chicago native, has been mayor of Madison three times. He first served from 1973 to 1979 and again from 1989 to 1997. His current reign began in 2011, according to an online biography.

Big Buck$ Benefit Young Shooters

When it comes to providing genuine firearms education to young shooters, nobody does it better than the firearms industry.

Education, you see, comes in many forms and it’s not all book-learning. Real firearms safety comes from hands-on experience, and that translates to trigger time.

Try this on for size: Midway USA owners Larry and Brenda Potterfield recently donated more than $617,600 to the Midway Foundation to support shooting sports for young people. The Foundation, created back in 2007 by the Potterfields, has provided more than $16 million in grants and manages an account totaling more than $115 million, according to The Outdoor Wire.

Individual shooting teams can benefit from a Team Endowment Account, and donors can specify which team will benefit from their individual contributions. Check on this endowment program at midwayusafoundation.org.

There’s more: Federal Premium recently donated 70 cases of shotgun shells (40 in 12-gauge and 30 in 20-gauge) to the National Rifle Association’s Whittington Center Youth Adventure Camp. Add ten cases of .308 Winchester ammunition, seven cases of .22 Long Rifle and a bunch of percussion caps for black powder guns and you’re talking about a sizeable expense.

According to a Federal Premium news release, the company is a dedicated sponsor of this year’s Youth Adventure Camp. Putting that in perspective, it translates to more than 140,000 rounds for 112 youth participants.

Dumb Or Thirsty? Would-Be Beer Thief Shot

At some point, we’ve probably all heard a buddy or relative declare that he would kill for a cold beer, but a would-be robber in Tennessee allegedly threatened to do just that recently, but he made a near-fatal error in the victim selection process.

According to WMC Action News in Memphis, the unidentified fool in this saga walked into a convenience store and tried to steal a couple of cans of beer, apparently assaulting a store clerk in the process. During this fracas, the suspect allegedly threatened the clerk, and further “implied that he had a gun,” the report detailed.

That turned out to be a big “oops!” The clerk just happened to have a gun and he used it. The thirsty would-be thief was hit, but unfortunately, a frequent customer at the store was also injured.

While all this was going down, Memphis police were on the way, and they arrived in time to catch the wounded suspect trying to flee. He was taken to the hospital, somewhat the worse for wear, and probably still thirsty.

