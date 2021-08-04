The Excuse Doesn’t Work

The crime-fighting excuse Biden’s team offers doesn’t even make sense. The people behind this push for new, more controlling gun-possession bills — popularized as enhanced background-check bills — have not thought this through. We all want to end crime, stop killers and reduce the use of firearms in acts of violence. Will these bills do it? Not even in dreams.

Countless armed villains (however you define this) are already out there, committing armed crimes (supposedly) inspiring the proposals. If you think back, the “enhanced background check” was originally the rallying cry to stop psychotic children from mass murdering their classmates. That argument has left the building.

The Democrats’ new bill, HR1446 doesn’t affect children — they can’t buy guns at retail anyway — it leaves them alone, just as it leaves armed criminals armed. Villains can’t have anything to do with guns right now under all the strict laws in place, but they’re armed, anyway. This new check can only theoretically stop new criminals from getting their first gun, if they try to do this at retail, assuming they’re bad enough to already be on the prohibited list.

One recent murderous psychotic did just that — cleared the check, got his first gun, and went on a killing spree. The check was meaningless. Checks do nothing whatsoever about all the armed misfits in society creating the havoc you see on the nightly news. How many newbies do you suppose are looking for a career in crime and need to buy their first gun in a shop? However, the bill will turn you into a felon if you give a gun to a friend, with or without payment. Freedom extinguished. Giving a gun to anyone for a crime has always been and remains criminal.

What’s the price tag on this national plan? Reporters, typically fixated on cost, are mum, like their government handlers. Proposals include tracking every single piece of hardware, its current owner and its current location in your home (you read that right, in HR127). This is going to stop criminals, how, exactly? The bill lacks a crime-fighting component. It places heavy burdens on you as a member of the public. It doesn’t affect criminals who are already totally banned.