Gun Sales Are Slumping Under Trump, Or Are They?

Following the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s monthly report on the number of NSSF-adjusted background checks run through the FBI’s National Instant Check System (NICS), some people were asking, “Now, let me see if I have this straight…”

According to the NSSF, the adjusted NICS check number was 6.5 percent higher than in May 2016, with 988,473 firearm-related checks. The raw numbers for May 2017 as opposed to May 2016 were, respectively, 1,942,677 and 1,870,000. The raw number and the NSSF-adjustment figure is the highest ever for that month.

True enough, the raw number for May was down from the 2,045,564 NICS checks done in April, but it was the same story a year ago. In April 2016, there were 2,145,865 NICS checks.

Historically, NICS checks for the month of May have always been down from the previous month. Indeed, they have been down from the previous four months of each year, dating back to 1999.

The top month for NICS checks was December 2015, when there were 3,314,594 checks. That was 11 months before the 2016 election, and the numbers through last year actually remained lower than that benchmark, so it’s not really clear what’s happening, except that the firearms industry is far from closing up shop.

This sales slump rhetoric may or may not be accurate. It is true that gun sales have softened since Donald Trump was elected — and Hillary Rodham Clinton wasn’t — but a hard look at the FBI data dating back 18 years does not really suggest a catastrophe for the gun industry, and that scenario may just be wishful thinking among gun prohibitionists trying to find a sliver of hope in a forest of gloom, from their perspective, anyway.

The Washington Post reported back in March that gun sales have actually remained strong “among people scared of (Trump’s) administration.” Who said gun owners are all a bunch of right wing paranoids? Perhaps the left wing has its share of Chicken Littles, too.

Kim Has Her Armed Security, But What About You?

Kim Kardashian recently opened herself up for criticism as a hypocrite when she wrote a letter supporting gun control, but then admitted that her security team is armed.

This is what she wrote in an open letter calling attention to “Gun Violence Awareness Day” that left Second Amendment activists rolling their eyes:

“I’m not against guns and I’m not against people owning guns. After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security. All of my security team is armed, but they would also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at higher risk of committing gun violence.”

When one gets a traffic ticket, they’ve committed a misdemeanor. Does Kardashian think that should disqualify someone from exercising his/her Second Amendment rights?

What about identifying “those at higher risk of committing gun violence?” Barring clairvoyance or a Minority Report scenario, just how does someone determine that?

She works with “an incredible organization,” which she identified as anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety. That’s a national gun control group that has supported gun control ballot measures in at least three states.

A Real ‘Grassroots’ Group Takes On Bloomberg

Grass Roots North Carolina, a pro-rights activist group recently asserted that Michael Bloomberg “and his collection of astroturf gun grabbing organizations have purchased the service of several registered North Carolina lobbyists.”

This, said GRNC, is for the purpose of pushing a “big government, anti-freedom agenda” in the Tar Heel State. But the group didn’t stop there. They identified these lobbyists by name.

The Raleigh-based group, headed by longtime Second Amendment activist Paul Valone, is upset that this lobbying effort was launched to apparently defeat legislation that would have removed the necessity of getting a concealed handgun permit to legally carry a sidearm for personal protection.

Kids, Don’t Try This At Home… Or Anywhere Else, Maybe

Washington State is famous for Mount St. Helens, the far left politics of Seattle, the Space Needle, and the fact that there are more than 584,000 licensed citizens who pack firearms in a state with an urban anti-gun demographic.

But that doesn’t stop some self-reliant types from protecting what’s theirs. According to KCPQ, the local Fox affiliate, an Everett couple lost their SUV to car thieves, and so they started driving around looking for it. And they found it, with a full compliment of dirtbags on board, parked outside a fast food joint.

According to the report, the male half of the car owning couple pulled up behind the SUV, blocking any escape. Then he climbed out with a gun in hand. The driver suddenly found that he could do the 100-yard dash in record time, sprinting away as fast as his feet could move, while leaving his companions facing the business end of a gatt.

Of course, the cops were called and they found the track star a couple of blocks away, “pretending to be a part of a softball game.” Surprise of surprises, he was arrested on “several outstanding warrants” along with the main charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

After this bit of do-it-yourself sleuthing, the couple was not facing any immediate charges. However, Everett Police spokesman Aaron Snell told KCPQ that this might change. He suggested the suspect could file a complaint against them for assault. He also intimated that drawing down on bad guys might not be the best strategy.

“At one moment,” he said, “you may be hopping out to recover your property and at the next moment you don’t know who you’re dealing with. You don’t know what they are going to do. You don’t know what they are going to do in your vehicle so it can suddenly become really dangerous position to put yourself in.”

