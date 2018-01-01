The Organized Rolling Range Bag not only keeps gear highly organized, but wide mouth front entry allows clear view for quick access. The patent-pending design uses a modular removable system, which allows users to convert easily from the range to the airport. The system includes two zippered gun rugs (small for LCP-size and medium for the S&W Shield), adjustable dividers and a side pocket holds protective ears. Total case size: 16 x 9 x 13.5 inches. Available in Distressed Buffalo leather or custom-designed, luggage-grade Paisley Blue Microfiber.

(847) 446-0700

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/gun-tote-n-mamas