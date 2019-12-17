Happy New Year!

It seems I kicked over an anthill with those “Doomsday Gun” comments in the Sept/Oct Gun-crank. It started rollin’ with readers, gunwriters, editors and industry folks volleying back and forth about doomsday guns; what designs, features and fi nishes might be most survivable in end-game scenarios, sans support, supplies and societal stability. Then all that stuff spun up and out, expanding into post-catastrophe then post-apocalyptic sur-vival in general, before circlin’ back and down — right on my gourd. “Talk about it,” sez His Editoriship …



I’m not styling myself as an expert on survival. I’ve advised and consulted on “critical preparedness planning,” and I have, well … survived. But I’m just a guy who knows some stuff — like these three things:



First, 90 percent of you live in places subject to one or more of these predictable forces: earthquakes, flooding, tornadoes or hurricanes; metro, forest or wildfi res, and severe snow, ice or lightning storms. Most of you live on grids which may at any time suffer massive system failures. And fi nally, there is no sizeable city in the US which is more than one week away from empty shelves, widespread riots and looting, and martial law or anarchy. Industrialized society at its best and worst exists only in a precarious balance.



Many feel there is greater potential today than at any other time in our history for the shiny coin to jiggle outta the slot. Such scenarios are kinda like God or jihad — whether you believe in ’em or not makes no difference; they believe in you, and they’ll come for you sooner or later.



Second, “Are you prepared?” ain’t a question, it’s a koan; an interrogative not intended to elicit an immediate answer, but to stimulate thought on the complex, multi-faceted factors involved. If somebody just blurts “Yes,” they’re not — count on it.



Third, the road to survival prep ain’t a road; it’s a network of shifting, changing trails, with crossing points at places like “Prolonged Power Outage” and “After the Earthquake” to “The New Stone Age.” The network has no terminus; it just keeps going and evolving. Trouble is, most people who even attempt survival prep start from the wrong points.