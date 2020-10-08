Memsaab's Amigos

Ok, ok, all right! I GET it! You like her better than you like me. Ever since the Memsaab Helena filled in for me HERE and HERE, I’ve been opening my e-mail box to find eleventy-one messages for her, and two SPAM mails for me. Hey, I don’t blame you — I like her better than I like me, too. But if you’re gonna keep writing those thinly veiled love letters, guys, send ’em direct to her okay? My bruised ego is so fragile …

You haven’t heard her voice or met her in person, but you’ve read her words and seen that drawing, so now you might understand why I can’t write about my life without writin’ about my wife, and that gets kinda scented with a certain “sensual undercurrent.” That’s ’cause she’s sorta soaked in sensual undercurrent. Overcurrent, too — an’ some rip currents. Okay, she’s more like a Sensual Tsunami. See, it’s less like I’m “married” to a “spouse” than like I’m “hard-wired” to a six-foot, redheaded, babyblue- eyed “Source of Primal Energy.” She’s my rudder and my running lights, folks, and you got a glimpse of why.

I haven’t been reading your e-mails to her, but my eyes have fallen across a few — (dozen) — and I can answer some of your most frequent questions. Like, NO, she does NOT have an unmarried sister — twin, older, younger, whatever, and if you’d read her article instead of staring at the artwork, you’d know that. Yes, our marriage is doin’ just fine, thank you; yes, I’m in good health and not expectin’ to become null and void anytime soon, nor likely to walk in front of any speeding busses, and now I’m gonna be watching for guys like you trying to shove me in front of one … I’m not angry about that, like I said, I understand. But here’s something you really should know about her.