I told you guys to knock it off, didn’t I? Go back an’ re-read my recent post — it’s right there: I don’t wanta be President! Seems like that was your cue to start crankin’ out petitions, slappin’ on bumper stickers, and jammin’ “Connor for President” signs in front yards — including mine!

Respectfully decline to run, and what happens? I’ve got 312 campaign managers and 1,781 political advisors — all self-appointed and extremely opinionated. The only good things are, they’re all Handgunner and GUNS readers, and they’re currently serving without pay.

My own predictions are coming true. The more the candidates flap their yaps, the lower their ratings plunge. If present trends continue, they may achieve approval ratings below zero. Certain political analysts are saying at that point the top three candidates will be undeclared, including me, an insurance broker in Kankakee whose mail comes back stamped “DECEASED,” and a cab driver in D.C. — but he’s not a US citizen, which could lead to constitutional issues with his candidacy — and he only speaks Umfombali. Or that’s his name, I forget.

I’m just not a viable candidate for political office, guys. For one thing, I don’t believe in leaving problems untreated simply because they have no neat, clean, painless and easy solutions. Do you know how third-degree burns are treated? I do. It’s messy and it hurts, but it’s better than dying from the inevitable infection. Here’s an example: