Get An Edge On Game: Outdoor Edge Combo Kits

You’ve been practicing with your favorite handgun all summer long. After testing a lot of different loads you found the right one shooting bug-hole groups. You’ve scouted before season and mapped out a strategy. Opening morning finds you in your stand long before daylight. As the sun slowly graces the eastern sky you catch movement. It’s the big 10-pointer you’ve seen in trail camera photos. He strolls along in search of love and stops momentarily to check his surroundings. You drop the hammer on him. Now you’ve just become the happiest hunter in the woods. After a few hero shots and tag punched, you’re ready to show all of your buddies. But what about the tasty venison lying on the ground?



What happens next will determine the fate of your table fare. Regardless of whether your hard work has yielded a deer, antelope, elk, moose, small game or turkey, properly caring for your game is essential if you want to dine on the fruits of your labor. Processing can be expensive. You can eliminate some or all of this expense by doing the work yourself. There are several factors to consider. Is heat going to be an issue? What about flies and insects? Do you have the means to skin the animal quickly and hang the carcass in a cooler? What about game bags? I have seen game ruined in the past from a hunter not taking care of business in a timely manner.