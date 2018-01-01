Handguns What’s New Updated — And Eye-Catching!

By Aimee Grant

Just when you thought it’d all been done we discover nope, there’s more to come! Here’s just a few to tease, tempt and otherwise give you the “Gotta’ have-it’s.” Note the wheelguns prominently displayed. “They” say revolvers are dead. We’d like to say “they” are all wrong!

NAA’s sweet little Ranger was first put out a couple of years ago as a delicate, delightful break-top .22 but alas, it proved too difficult to make and was soon pulled. Originals cost thousands now. But all is not lost. Here’s a preview of the Ranger II. The details were worked out and these are in production as you read this. It’s top-break and in .22 Magnum. Go ahead, sit down and fan yourself if you need to!

The “other guy” — Walther — offers their PPQ TAC ready for any match, job or mission. Built for accuracy, the PPQ TAC comes with fiber optic front sights and an adjustable rear. There’s three interchangeable back straps and an ambi-slide stop. The PPQ is designed to handle any job you throw at it so don’t be shy.

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/walther-arms-inc/

The new SAR-USA 9 is an affordable (27 ounce) defensive semi-auto in 9mm, with an 18-round capacity. Coming with a case, two mags and a polymer paddle holster, the 4.4″ barrel and 7.5″ OAL keeps it tidy, light and a great entry-level gun — or one to add to anyone’s handgun battery at the $449 price-point.

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sar-arms/

Inland’s .30 Carbine Motor Patrol Pistol is a compact version of Inland’s famous .30 Carbine rifle. The M30-IMP is fitted into a special Inland/Sage aluminum pistol chassis with an Ergo Sure Grip accepting any ATF approved arm brace using standard AR-style pistol buffer tubes. The 7.5″ barrel and 16″ OAL makes it compact, and it uses standard .30 Carbine mags of all sorts. Price is $1,399 MSRP.

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/inland-manufacturing/

Ruger’s LCRx .22 Magnum (Model 5437) comes with a 3″ barrel, adjustable sights, replaceable pinned front ramp sight, Hogue Tamer Monogrips and a six-round capacity. At only 17.8 ounces it’s light, but the polymer frame also tames any recoil, even from the modest .22 Magnum round. This might be a nearly perfect trail gun, defensive revolver for a small-framed shooter and a great, rugged “do everything” partner for anyone. All this costs $579 at full MSRP.

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sturm-ruger-co/

Kimber’s K6S .357 revolver is a “latest” version of their relatively new small-frame wheelgun. At about 23 ounces empty, this 6-shot gun is stainless, and has Kimber’s “CDP” (Custom Defense Package). This consists of great ergonomics, smooth, match-grade DA trigger (9.5-10 lbs.), black DLC frame finish with brushed stainless barrel, cylinder and small parts. Checkered rosewood grips and tritium night sights round out this package. MSRP is $1,155 for this premium carry gun.

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/kimber/

WEB BLAST EXTRA

Too many to list in print so here’s the spill over! It’s not “everything” but at least we hit some high spots!

The Carolina Arms Group 1911 Trenton is beautifully handcrafted with an expert attention to detail. Carolina Arms has carefully selected each component. All Trenton 1911 handguns are built with Kart Precision barrels. Each one is forged from ordnance steel to strict national match specs. Each gun comes with Dawson Precision Sights in several configurations. When you fire the Trenton, you’ll be amazed at the smooth, aluminum, fully adjustable over-travel 4 lb. trigger has a with a crisp, audible reset. Finally, the VZ grip design delivers the grab you want from a grip; without turning your hand into something resembling hamburger meat.

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/carolina-arms-group/

The SIG SAUER P229RX comes ready to go right off the shelf. The 229RX is equipped with the ROMEO1 reflex optic and it also has a smooth double-action/single-action trigger. Whether you’re shooting single or double action, either pull is the typical crisp SIG trigger you’d expect. The P229RX comes equipped with high vantage SIGLITE night sights, and a M1913 rail for fast attachment of a flashlight. You’re going to love shooting the P229RX, even if you have do it in the dark!

https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sig-sauer-inc/

The REX Zero Compact pistol conforms to the the highest military standards. The hard-anodized frame and cold forged barrel make sure the REX Compacts are rated for all commercial SAAMI spec and +P ammunition. The REX Zero Compact has forward cocking serrations and a large trigger guard if you need to glove-up to get the job done. The magazine release and safety are both ambidextrous, so you’re in the fight no matter what hand you have to use.

Read More Feature Articles

Purchase A PDF Download Of The March/April 2018 Issue Now!