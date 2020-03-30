.38 Special

The Anticipation: While the .357 Magnum and .357 Maximum proved manageable in the solid T/C Contender (I wear a wrist wrap and impact gloves with hottest Max), the .38 Special is apple pie sweet for practice and sheer joy of shooting. A vendor at a gun show had a veritable bucketful of .38 caliber bullets he couldn’t wait to get rid of. Handloads with minuscule fast-burning powder charges provided plenty of pasta with these 158-gr. wadcutters. Also in the lineup, Black Hills 148-gr. HBWC chronographed at 880 fps from the 12" G-2 barrel and was plenty accurate. Sheer fun.