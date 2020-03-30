Grist

Colonel Doug Wesson went forth with the then-new .357 Magnum handgun for deer, elk, moose and add a grizzly, one shot per customer. Only a pronghorn buck — of all things — requiring two. The G-2 .357 Maximum with Lil’ Gun is a much stronger cup of tea. Being a Wyoming boy, I’m privileged with three antelope tags annually, same for deer, elk up to two, and now and again a moose. All with longbow to mainline big game rifles, a lot of 30-30 in between. This coming season though? My G-2 with hunting loads. Our family processes, packages, freezes and distributes — along with one of my cookbooks — to a variety of people and organizations.

Simplicity can be pretty. The .22 MGM Match barrel with competition ammo surpassed all expectations. The .22 Hornet with Lil’ Gun was perfect. MGM provided .38 Special Subsonic loads with Hornady XTP HP 180-gr. fps. I can shoot all day with this ammo.

The .357 Magnum MGM load in the G-2 is great for everyday carry on hikes, with enough authority for thicket and woods whitetails. The .357 Maximum is the big dog for hunters willing to work for bullet placement. Colonel Wesson did it with a “lot less gun” — but I have no handicaps other than myself.

While this is not a hunting story, I’m hoping you’ve now gotten an itch to take a Contender into the field. Especially from stands, where arrow-range is the rule, the pistol will do the job. Then the sometimes-forgotten way of hunting — spot-and-stalk — negotiating the terrain more like a cougar than a bulldozer can also come into play. The Eye of the Hunter (binoculars), searching to find game, not peeping at that already seen with a naked eye, means a game is afoot. A solid rest with the glass eating up bits of country a small bite at a time, especially early and late in the day, is the way to go.