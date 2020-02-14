Beginner Loading

My handloading career — and I’d bet the handloading careers of many of you — started with the .38 Special. Mine began in December of 1966 and I cast my own bullets from the very first day. My .38 Special handloading was for an S&W K-38 target revolver, and I loaded and fired thousand upon thousand of cartridges for that handgun. As would be natural for any 17/18 year old I yearned instead for a .357 Magnum. When I got one in 1968 it only took a few shots with those ear splitting .357s to convince me shooting .38 Specials was more my game. That .357 was a 45/8" Ruger Blackhawk. I’ve owned dozens more .357 Magnum revolvers is the 40 years since that first and likewise have fired far more specials in them than magnums.



Let’s back up to 1967 though. As a senior in high school the only friend I had with the slightest interest in firearms was named Mike Bucci. (Pronounced Butch). His father coincidentally was our town’s chief of police. So that his son could go shooting with me, he gave him one of his spare revolvers. When first showing me his .38 Special Butch felt a bit slighted because it had fixed sights compared to my K38’s target sights. When he handed me that massive revolver for the first time my jaw dropped. It was an S&W Heavy Duty .38-44 with 5" barrel. I had seen photos of them but that was the first one I’d ever encountered. Butch perked up when I told him his .38 would handle far hotter loads than my .38 because it was built on S&W’s large N-frame and mine was on the medium-sized K-frame. In short order I handloaded him some .38-44 velocity rounds. At the range I set up a brick at about 20 yards and popped it with my standard .38 Special loads. It just fell over. Then I told Butch to whack it with one of his .38-44s. It shattered to pieces and Butch loved that old handgun from then on. Sadly, my friend Butch died of cancer at age 21.