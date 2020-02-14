Sometimes It Worked
Here’s one time it did not fail, however. In the book The Lions Of Iwo Jima by Major General Fred Haynes (USMC-retired) and James A. Warren, Hayes relates a happening on the morning of March 3, 1945 on Iwo’s hill 362A. He and another officer were observing the terrain ahead when a Japanese soldier charged from a cave with a bayoneted rifle. The other officer’s runner, Wenton Yates drew his non-issue .38 revolver from a shoulder holster and dropped the attacker with one shot.
Although the .38 Special’s greatest reputation was as America’s predominant police cartridge for at least a half century, it did serve America’s military in an official capacity during World War II. Model 1911 .45 autos were in short supply so naval and marine aviators were often issued Smith & Wesson “Victory” model revolvers. Those were Parkerized K-frames with either 4" or 5" barrels. They were also issued .38 Special tracer rounds so they could signal search and rescue planes if they were in life rafts at sea. Also the US Government bought a number of Colt Commando .38 Special revolvers to arm homeland defense industry guards.