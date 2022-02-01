If you survey everyone who carries a concealed handgun for personal defense and ask what type of gun he or she carries, you’ll probably get answers along these lines:

• “I carry a slim nine — specifically a whatzagidgetsnickerdoodle … .”

• “I carry a compact auto-loading pistol. It’s none of your business what make/model it is and no, you can’t see it.”

• “I carry a small revolver. You know, five to stay alive.”

• “What type of gun do I carry? Depends on the day. Sometimes I carry more than one.”

• “I carry the same full-size duty pistol our local police

officers carry.”

• “I carry a large revolver that shoots a big cartridge — old-school style.”

Whatever your perceptions about the worldviews behind each of these answers, it’s interesting to note the vast selection of handguns available today for self-defense. Handgunners enjoy the ability to choose from a variety of sizes, shapes, actions and calibers — whatever suits their style.

I don’t know how many people carry larger revolvers chambered in .45 Colt, but it’s probably not as great a number as the other types of handguns. Despite the snobbery you sometimes find around big-bore guns, it truly is a legitimate option and one I’ve tried for several weeks with the Charter Arms Bulldog XL in .45 Colt. Its look and feel are seemingly old school, but this gun is a product of today’s modern manufacturing and virtually always a deal on the used market. Carried in the right holster — in this case, a $60 Rob Leahy Silver Dollar Pancake — it conceals well and offers a unique self-defense option worth considering.