Exclusive: Springfield Armory’s 911 9mm

If you’re serious about concealed carry, and we know you are, Springfield Armory has just the gun! Called the 911, this miniaturized model of the classic 1911 is chambered in 9mm and gives 6+1 or 7+1 rounds of 9mm ammo, depending on magazine use.



This Springfield Armory model is stuffed full of features, providing a viable and potent package for personal protection, without actually feeling stuffed! Whether sitting at home watching a movie or going out for a night on the town, the 911 has the convenience factor of always being on you — unnoticed — by you or others.