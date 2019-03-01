FN 509 Mid-Size Prize …The New King Of The Hill?

FN 509 Middie

FN’s release of the 509 Mid-Size is causing quite the commotion in the land-o-plenty. A tough task indeed, this “middie” stands out on its own. The 509 cradles naturally in your palm, and as you lift it the three contrasting surfaces on the grip frame give you a sense it belongs in your hand. I didn’t want to put it down … and I hadn’t shot it yet!



The controls are perfectly positioned for ease of operation. The ambidextrous magazine release and slide lock allow for the form/function of your choosing —lefty or righty.



The trigger is simply the best I’ve ever felt on a striker-fired pistol. Smooth, its average break was measured at 5.5 lbs. with a very quick reset. The large triggerguard even accommodates gloves during cold weather.



The frame is complete with a Mil-Std 1913 rail for any preferred light/laser. The grip bottom has tapered indents, giving fingers a better purchase for stubborn magazine removal in the unlikely occurrence of a double feed.