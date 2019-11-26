Resolution & Moving On
The sample on-hand comes with a factory letter from Roy Jinks averring it’s chambered for .38 Special and was sent to Bekeart and Company, San Francisco, home of the Bekeart .22 Target Model. That is the predecessor of the S&W Kit Gun, by the by. It left the factory in December, 1900 and is one of 20,975 produced in .38 Special. That’s also minus 2,000 of those chambered in the old .38 Long Colt sent to fulfill orders from the Army and Navy at serial numbers circa-14,000.
The cylinder locks up on two points, the center pin into the breech and frame locking bolt. The center pin-ejector is free-standing under the barrel, absent the forward lug under the barrel present on all subsequent models and changes.
Most surviving examples suffer from sustained use, the very early black powder loads and corrosion from chlorate priming. This one is pristine by comparison. Carry-up and timing is perfect and the arm overall is free of corrosion inside and out. The original finish shows some “browning” but is largely intact. Amazingly, the gutta percha grips are intact without the usual missing piece. The front sight and sighting groove in the frame, like most of he Colts of the era, are miniscule.