Colt Patent Firearms had an 8-year head start when it came to solid-frame revolvers with swing-out cylinders. This began to change in 1896 when S&W wrapped one of these around the new .32 S&W Long Cartridge. It was a singular beast with no frame-mounted cylinder latch, and the single locking lug riding the top strap in the same fashion as the Numbers 1 and 2 rimfire handguns of 40 years before.



The development of the first M&P, and particularly its .38 Special Cartridge, is generally mentioned in the same sentence as language about the fierce Philippine Moros and their resistance to American rule and .38 long colt bullets. Never mind the Moro rebellion didn’t start until 1901 and the .38 Special M&P came out in 99. One has to imagine the Moros smelled a frame-up immediately after the defeat of Spain and went in to pre-game mode.



The .38 Special boasted eight grains more bullet and three grains more black powder than the old .38 Colt/USA Army round. It seems unlikely a cannabis-fueled warrior struck by either round would be able to nuance the difference. Nevertheless, the .38 Special was an immediate and long-standing success. This prompted the early introduction of a smokeless powder loading of the 158-gr. round-nosed bullet. The long-standing belief among “gun experts” and editors of reloading manuals is the .38 Special wasn’t introduced until 1902 and the eponymous model of that year. For a long time the accepted date of introduction came down to which “foremost authority” yelled the loudest.