HK VP9SK 9mm

Pertinent Anatomy

All the cool-guy stuff is still here to include the deep slide grooves, cocking supports and ambidextrous everything. The patented cocking supports are the little polymer ears at the back of the slide that grant proper purchase when you are rushed or terrified. They do not interfere with anything yet remain removable should they unduly bruise anyone’s sensibilities.



The SK sports the same non-nuclear luminescent sights, stubby bit of Picatinny rail and blade safety imbedded in the trigger. Also akin to the VP9, the SK includes three backstraps and six side panels, all of which can be mixed and matched with nothing fancier than a carpenter’s nail. I have caveman hands so I like the thickest backstrap. I also like to thicken the right side and thin the left. Farting around to find the combination most suitable’s half the fun. It’s like Legos for gun nerds. The same panels can be found on the gun’s predecessor, the similar but thoroughly different HK P30SK.



The niftiest new addition is actually in the magazines. The VP9SK comes with two. One has a conventional flat floorplate, while the other sports a generous finger groove. The flat plate leaves the fifth finger wrapped around underneath the magazine, while the finger groove puts all five digits to work. I shot fine with the flat version, but the finger groove was the cat’s pajamas. With the finger groove magazine installed the SK shoots just about as well as its big brother.