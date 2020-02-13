Cutting Edges
John Linebaugh is a true pioneer when it comes to sixgun cartridges as witness his fully custom .500 and .475 Linebaughs and .500 and .475 Linebaugh Longs. The .475 Linebaugh is now a standard chambering by Freedom Arms and his .500 Linebaugh Long looks a whole lot like the .500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. Another mildly popular custom conversion is the .41 Special. Hamilton Bowen has built .41 Specials for me on a Ruger Blackhawk, a Colt Single Action and even a Smith & Wesson Model 586. We finally have victory with the .44 Special but I doubt this will ever happen with the .41.
A few years back Federal brought out a grand little cartridge, the .327 Federal Magnum. Offered as a self-defense cartridge in small guns, I felt it should also be marketed as a varmint pistol. It didn’t take custom sixgunsmiths long to start using the Ruger platform to build custom .327s, and then Freedom Arms offered it as a standard catalog item. Customizers came through once again.
We haven’t even touched on revolvers chambered for wildcat cartridges such as those offered by Gary Reeder which include the .356 GNR, a .41 Magnum necked down to .357 or the .410 GNR which is a .41 on a necked down .454 case. Gary is on the cutting-edge of custom sixgun cartridges.
Mag-na-port has been offering custom sixguns for well over 30 years, including such as the Larry Kelly designed 83/8" Stalker for handgun hunters and built on the Ruger Super Blackhawk, Freedom Arms Model 83, or Smith & Wesson Model 629. And don’t forget the L’il Guns of Andy Horvath.