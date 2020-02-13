Limitless Choices

There are many ways to personalize or customize a sixgun. To my mind personalizing is something as simple as adding custom grips or changing the sights; customizing goes deeper and usually, again at least to my way of thinking, is a caliber conversion. That is, using the custom route to come up with a sixgun chambered in a cartridge not available in that model. Some folks can be perfectly happy with the large array of factory offerings we now have — I can’t.



Apparently Elmer Keith was satisfied with factory sixguns until he ran into a fellow by the name of Harold Croft. In the mid-1920s Croft took the train all the way from Philadelphia to Oregon where Keith had a little ranch outside of Durkee. Croft brought a “whole suitcase of sixguns” as Elmer says. They were all highly customized light weight .45 Colt Single Actions and Bisley Models. Keith was definitely influenced, and the result was what is probably the most famous custom sixgun of all times, his Number Five .44 Special.



As I stared over and over at Keith’s custom sixguns in his book Sixguns, I dreamed the impossible dream; there was no way I could ever afford such beautiful works of art. Then came Skeeter Skelton who kept the fires of my sixgunning heart burning when I was first a college student with a wife and three young kids to support, and then a beginning teacher making one-third less money than I did while working in a factory. There certainly was no money for many sixguns, let alone customizing them.



However, time has a wonderful way of changing things. By the time the three kids were out of high school we finally had some expendable dollars. Just this week my local gunsmiths, Mike Rainey and Tom Cripe, at Buckhorn, finished my “Keith Gun.” Starting with a 51/2" .45 Colt Texican they fitted an S&W rear sight and carved a barrel band front sight from a block of steel. This turned out wonderfully well and I’m now convinced they can do anything!



Again as I see it there are two main reasons for customizing a sixgun. One is to make it a one-of-a-kind Personal Pistol; start with an existing revolver and make the changes that appeal personally. Pay no attention to what anyone else says; this is a personal decision. The second is to come up with something that doesn’t exist as a factory offering.