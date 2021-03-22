Just Announced:
New Colt Anaconda
The fourth of seven serpents in its legendary Snake Gun series, Colt has just announced the return of the large-frame, big-bore Anaconda revolver.
Chambered in .44 Magnum, the 6-shot stainless steel Anaconda will be offered in 6” and 8” barrel lengths, both built on a reinforced frame and oversized Python action. The revolvers also feature Hogue overmolded grips, an adjustable rear sight and a vented rib barrel with recessed target crown. MSRP is $1,499.
Stay tuned for a closer digital first look and full review in an upcoming issue of American Handgunner.
For more info: colt.com