The fourth of seven serpents in its legendary Snake Gun series, Colt has just announced the return of the large-frame, big-bore Anaconda revolver.

Chambered in .44 Magnum, the 6-shot stainless steel Anaconda will be offered in 6” and 8” barrel lengths, both built on a reinforced frame and oversized Python action. The revolvers also feature Hogue overmolded grips, an adjustable rear sight and a vented rib barrel with recessed target crown. MSRP is $1,499.

Stay tuned for a closer digital first look and full review in an upcoming issue of American Handgunner.

For more info: colt.com