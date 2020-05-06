In the Sept/Oct 2019 Handgunner I covered two .22 Magnum semi-autos, the long gone AutoMag II and the new RIA (Rock Island Armory) 1911 chambered in .22 Magnum. At the time I said it had been decades since a .22 Magnum semi-auto pistol had been offered. An obvious one overlooked by me, though, was the KelTec PMR-30, and for the life of me, I can’t understand how I forgot about it!

I checked with my local gun shop about getting one and was told they’d have to order one and wait, which we did. Meanwhile my friend Gary Reeder of Reeder Custom Guns, normally has a Saturday sale found on his website. Wouldn’t you know the next Saturday sale had a KelTec PMR-30, colored tan and in like new condition. I immediately called and got to it before anyone else. Arrangements were made to send it to my FFL holder, Buckhorn Gun.

This was on Saturday. It arrived the following Wednesday and that same day Buckhorn received one from one of their distributors. Since I had found another one they said I did not have to take it. However, I took it as a special sign both these .22 Magnum KelTecs arrived the same day and I did not hesitate to take the second one. It’s black giving me an un-matched, matched pair of .22 Magnum semi-autos. I’m definitely not sorry I made this decision.