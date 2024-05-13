Magnificent Manifestation

No, it’s not. It’s not a Colt, and, it’s not an Italian copy either. Hmmm … the mystery deepens. And it’s built in the United States. And it’s built in Connecticut. But remember, it’s not a Colt. How’s that again?

Actually, it began life as a United States Fire Arms Mfg. Co. sixgun. All beautifully rendered in steel, by craftsmen who knew what they were doing. It was then shipped to Doug Turnbull (can you say “magician?”) for final rendering. And render it he did. The result? What just might be the finest, affordable single action on the market today.

After getting our test gun, I was stunned by the quality of the gun and the elegant finish Turnbull’s shop created. After living with the sixgun for a couple of weeks — a constant companion on my desk-top — I phoned our own John Taffin for his opinion. I was, frankly, amazed at what I had, all for around $1,150, and wanted to make sure I wasn’t simply blinded by Doug’s stunning finishes.

“Roy,” John bellowed to me on the phone, “I think these new guns from USFA are better than the Colts we see today.” I could tell he was smiling on the other end of the phone. I think he believed he had surprised me. But John has good taste in sixguns, and this was some sixgun.

“Can I quote you on that, John,” I asked him. “You bet you can. And I think when you factor in Turnbull’s magic you get an awful lot of value for your money.” It seems my opinion didn’t stand alone.