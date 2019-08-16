Make Mine A Bisley

Shooting the .32 Bisley

Prior to shooting the Bisley, I did my standard Tank Tune-Up. I replaced the trigger spring with a Wolff 30-oz. spring and polished the hammer spring strut. I also swapped out the front sight for one of Fermin C Garza’s custom front sights.



I had two loads on hand, some Federal 85-gr. HPs and a self-concocted 100-gr. HP bullet I cast from a Miha mold loaded over a stiff charge of 2400 and lit by a Winchester small pistol primer.

I shot from the bench at 25 yards for five-shot strings. All I can say is the gun shot better than I could. Groups were in the 1" to 1.5" range. Perhaps if I had a frilly handkerchief to wipe my spectacles that were fogging in the humidity, I might have shot better? As it was, I had to use my Carhartt T-shirt, with yesterday’s egg yolk down the front.



These Ruger Bisleys make for great field guns. Loaded properly, vermin are in serious danger, as are soda cans and any other plinking target of opportunity. The Bisley grip just feels good in my hand, whether I’m shooting stout, heavy loads or small-bore cartridges. Lipsey’s Ruger Bisley has an MSRP of $669. Have your local dealer contact Lipsey’s to ship one to you.



For more info: www.lipseys.com/, Ph: (225) 755-1333



