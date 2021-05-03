Fritz would be proud. I’m pretty sure Carl would also approve, but I think Fritz might be the one with a soft spot for the new Walther PDP pistols.

Those of us who care about such obscure things like founders of modern gun companies likely have the name Carl Walther burned into our collection of neurons dedicated to firearm trivia. Interestingly, it was Fritz Walther, Carl’s eldest son, who moved the company to expand from their efforts crafting hunting and target rifles to handguns. I suspect Carl didn’t resist Fritz’s desires, as he was married to one Minna Georgine Pickert. She had handguns in her blood as her father, Christian Friedrich Pickert, worked with a nearby revolver manufacturer, Arminius Waffenwerk. It’s never a bad idea to tip your hat to the father-in-law by expressing a sincere interest in his work.

Anyway, under Fritz’s prompting, Carl expanded the company’s efforts into pistols in 1908 with models 1 through 5 and 7 through 9. Most were .25 ACP and .32 ACP pistols. Their efforts stamped a permanent entry in the history books in 1929 and 1931 with introductions of the Walther PP and PPK. These wonderfully elegant pistols are among my all-time favorites, prompting a compulsion to break out my tuxedo every time I pull one from the safe.

Things have changed over the years, and while you can still order new models of the PPK and PPK/S, those icons are no longer carrying the flag as the company’s de facto duty and personal defense pistols. Those duties have now been passed to a brand-new flagship model, the PDP.