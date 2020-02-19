Pocket Snakes From Cobra

Cobras

The latest version of the little 5-shot .38 Special is from Cobra Enterprises of Utah. It’s a leightweight, double action only, hammerless, or more correctly concealed hammer, 15 ounce .38 Special rated for +P loads, with an MSRP of $425. The frame is aluminum, while barrel and cylinder are stainless steel.



The front sight is a serrated ramp style while the rear sight is a typical fixed channel cut into the top of the frame. For my eyes I could use a deeper rear notch. Grips are checkered, finger-groove rubber and appear to be made by Uncle Mike’s. They go a long way to help in controlling felt recoil.



Although rated for +P loads shooters who do not have a lot of experience, especially those who are purchasing their first firearm for concealed carry, would do well to stay with standard loads. There are virtually dozens of .38 Special loads available, and one of the best for minimum recoil with excellent accuracy is the 148-grain Target Wadcutter load from Winchester. This round clocks out at 825 fps from the 17/8" barrel of the Shadow and puts four shots in 1" at 10 yards, shooting double action of course.



Moving up the defensive ladder from the Cobra Shadow we have the double action only semiauto Patriot 9mm. Features include a black polymer frame with integral molded checkered grip panels and a stainless steel slide and barrel. Sights on this example are also fixed, however they are much easier for my eyes to see even though they are both integral parts of the stainless steel slide. They do give a large square sight picture. With its 3.3" barrel, double-stack magazine capacity of 10 rounds, and shortened grip frame accommodating two fingers while the third is under the bottom of the magazine, the Patriot 9mm is small enough for hiding in a large pocket.The magazine release is on the left side and while I could reach it with the thumb of my firing hand I could not get enough leverage to release it but rather had to use the thumb on my offhand. For my eyes and hold this little 9mm shoots about 2" to the left, while grouping 115- and 124-grain loads at 1,025 to 1,090 fps in 2" or less at seven yards. MSRP is $367.