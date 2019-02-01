Red Dot Reduction For A Ruger Single-Six

Samantha Sees The Light

Samantha was pretty well versed in shooting by now, at age 12. Handguns, rifles, and semi-auto pistols, she had shot them all. Dick has a S&W 617 with a red-dot sight mounted on it and Samantha was drawn to it like a bat on a bug. Never seeing one before, Dick explained what it was and why he used it in competition. His explanation didn’t matter; Samantha just liked it for the “cool” factor.



Samantha commandeered the gun for the rest of the night, shooting past dark, knocking over the rack of steel plates with practically every shot. She burned through a pile of ammo as Dick and I chuckled at her ferocity. “Looks like you need to get Samantha a 617 with red-dot sight for Christmas,” Dick laughed.



We finished the night with a memorable meal of cheeseburgers and milkshakes at the Artic Circle.