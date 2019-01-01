Returning to its Roots

Right out of the gate, a new pistol design from a long-gun manufacturer functioning without a hitch at an event like this with that round count was impressive. I’ve seen more expensive guns from established handgun makers choke on less. But wait, there’s more! Not only does the gun work (the most important consideration for a self-defense pistol), it shoots. It shoots well. It shoots really well. In fact, it shoots way better than a pistol its size should.



Once we and the instructors began to get a gauge on how well they could shoot, they set us up to shoot a plate sized like an upper torso of a silhouette target at 35 yards. Once we proved we could hit it at the 35-yard line, they pushed us back to 50. Any guess as to how it went? Most all of us were consistently hitting the plate at that distance. One shooter even nailed it five rounds in a row out of a six-round mag — and the last “miss” was just off the edge of the plate. Did I mention this gun shoots way better than it has any business shooting for its size?