Rock Island Tac-Ultra FS HC 9mm

2019
Who doesn’t love an all-steel pistol? Admiring its heft as it’s cradled perfectly in your hand — it feels just right! Build one on JMB’s preeminent 1911 platform and well, you’re guaranteed to strike the sentimental admiration of millions. Add some spiffy new updates geared toward the younger tactical set of shooters and you’ll have a winner.
It’s exactly what Rock Island did with their Tac Ultra FS HC 9mm. Let’s take a moment to go over the features of this 9mm 1911.
The big difference of the Tac Ultra (TU) is the introduction of a full tactical rail and, drumroll please, a double-stack mag well delivering 17-round magazine capacity. Built using 4140 ordnance steel known for its toughness, abrasion/impact resistance and high-fatigue strength, the Tac Ultra is then refined and hand-fitted by Rock Island’s skilled craftsmen/gunsmiths.
Chambered in the popular 9mm caliber, the 5"-barrel is button-rifled and supported by a full-length guide rod and full dust cover. The rear sight is adjustable and low profile in design and is matched with a red high-visibility fiber optic front sight for a superior sight picture. The TU is fitted with a skeletonized hammer and trigger with adjustable over travel stop. A tough, Parkerized matte-coating is used to give the TU a strong and durable finish resistant to premature wear and tear. Stylish G10 grips are checkered and serrated promoting a positive grip while shooting.
Like all 1911’s from “The Rock,” each Tac Ultra is factory set with a crisp 4–6 lb.-trigger pull. The slide sports both front and rear serrations, establishing a secure grip for slide manipulation and press-check.
The TU weighs in at 3 lbs., and has an overall length of 8.75". The 5"-barrel has six grooves, width is 1.3" and height is 5.5". Capacity is 17 rounds.
Last Word
So for you 1911 diehards and traditional gun toters, along with any tactically sound shooters who wish to add a laser/light to your 1911 utilizing the full rail of the TU, the Rock Island Tac-Ultra HS FC 9mm is for you. MSRP is $906.
For more info: Armscor, https://armscor.com
