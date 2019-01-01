Rock Island Tac-Ultra FS HC 9mm

Tac Ultra FS HC 9mm

The big difference of the Tac Ultra (TU) is the introduction of a full tactical rail and, drumroll please, a double-stack mag well delivering 17-round magazine capacity. Built using 4140 ordnance steel known for its toughness, abrasion/impact resistance and high-fatigue strength, the Tac Ultra is then refined and hand-fitted by Rock Island’s skilled craftsmen/gunsmiths.



Chambered in the popular 9mm caliber, the 5"-barrel is button-rifled and supported by a full-length guide rod and full dust cover. The rear sight is adjustable and low profile in design and is matched with a red high-visibility fiber optic front sight for a superior sight picture. The TU is fitted with a skeletonized hammer and trigger with adjustable over travel stop. A tough, Parkerized matte-coating is used to give the TU a strong and durable finish resistant to premature wear and tear. Stylish G10 grips are checkered and serrated promoting a positive grip while shooting.



Like all 1911’s from “The Rock,” each Tac Ultra is factory set with a crisp 4–6 lb.-trigger pull. The slide sports both front and rear serrations, establishing a secure grip for slide manipulation and press-check.