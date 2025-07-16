The Southern Half

Overall circumference of the grip frame is carefully reduced, with great attention paid to exactly how much “meat” is shaved precisely where. The backstrap is recontoured to a flatter profile and the grip angle is altered to produce a feel more like that of a 1911 with a flat mainspring housing. For most shooters this provides a far more natural feeling grip and improves “pointability.” In the process, the hollow “trash collection” area at the rear of the grip is filled and smoothed. The bevel of the mag well is enhanced for smoother reloads.

The rear of the triggerguard is relieved where it meets the frame, allowing the middle finger of the shooter’s weapon hand to move a bit higher up, and consequently, allows the web of the hand to snug-up tighter and slightly higher against the frame. This is really where the magic happens in terms of natural pointing. The combined effect produces far better control and reduces tendency of the pistol to twist in the hand under recoil. The new grip also naturally aligns the top of the slide better, reducing a muzzle-up or muzzle-down angle, which then requires adjustment to put the sights on target. The whole hand will ride slightly higher on the pistol. The forward edge of the triggerguard is “de-horned” and rounded.

The grip area of the frame is completely encircled in a custom stippling treatment selected to provide an excellent grasp under virtually all environmental conditions, from mud and blood to sand or butter, without being so “raspy” as to unnecessarily damage clothing or cheese-grate the shooter’s hands. Indexing rectangles are stippled on both sides of the frame forward of the slide lock. This gives the shooter a positive tactical “parking pad” for the tip of the trigger finger whether right- or left-handed. Additionally, if the shooter uses a thumbs-forward grip when shooting 2-handed, it can help the shooter find and maintain position with the side of the thumb of the support hand. The underside of the triggerguard is also stippled, which helps stabilize the support-hand index finger.

You have four trigger options: First, installation of a Ghost Inc. “Rocket” 3.5 Trigger Kit. This is not a trigger for novices or casual recreational shooters. In fact, we don’t recommend it for “intermediate users” or anyone with less than a fully trained trigger finger. It is not a “hair trigger,” and it’s certainly not set up to trip upon incidental contact. The safety features operate in the same fashion as a standard factory Glock trigger. On my Glock 21SF, trigger pull measures 4 pounds, 2 ounces, with an excellent break.

What you get with the Ghost Rocket 3.5 is a shorter take-up, a crisp, clean break, virtually zero overtravel, and a fast, short, tactile and audible (if you can hear it after gun shots batter your inner ears) reset. Working the reset proficiently adds enormously to rapid-fire accuracy.

We encourage you to go to the Ghost Inc. website — www.ghostinc.com — and read both the info on the Rocket 3.5 kit, and Ghost founder Arthur Viani’s excellent discussion of trigger weight. When it comes to the trigger in a pistol you may trust your life to, never make decisions lightly. If you have the skill and discipline for it, we think you’ll truly appreciate the Ghost trigger in your ModPak Glock. If, in your honest opinion, you’re not quite ready for it but you’re determined to put in the time and effort to train your trigger finger before carrying your ModPak-modified pistol in a defensive role, well, good on ya, mate!

Your second option involves cleaning up your stock trigger and installing a Ghost 3.5 connector. This will slightly lighten felt pull and smooth your trigger. The third option is the one I think best for most shooters: Just clean up and smooth your stock trigger. It will feel cleaner but otherwise essentially unchanged. The fourth is our “LITHA” option: Leave It The Heck Alone! If you’re pleased with your stock or aftermarket trigger, you should leave it alone.