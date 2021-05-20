Single-Action Satisfaction

Some may think my love for single-action (SA) revolvers odd, or short-sighted, but this would be their problem, not mine. Their beauty is paradoxical in nature, consisting of simple elegance, combined with brute strength. What could be better? I could handily live the rest of my life using only SA’s without feeling slighted in the least. In fact, it’s comforting, knowing their great strength and reliability.

A smorgasbord of available calibers provides versatility to tackle anything. From mild to wild, the SA gets it done with boring reliability. Sure, I’d miss my semi-autos, single shots, and double-action wheel guns. Who wouldn’t? But I wouldn’t feel the negligible difference semi-autos and DAs offer during follow-up shots, nor the accuracy of the single shots.

No sir, the SA handles these jobs just fine. Just ask any seasoned SA owner. With a look of disbelief, he’ll show you how effective SAs still are. An adept SA shooter can shoot nearly as quick as a good DA shooter. Shooting heavy loads narrows the gap. Mounting a scope shows you how accurate SAs are too, giving single shots a run for their money, but with faster follow-up shots — perfect for hunting.