Smith & Wesson Announces New M&P9 Shield Plus

By Joe Kriz
2021
Just announced — the new Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus.

During an online virtual event, Smith & Wesson announced the latest iteration of the popular M&P Shield series — the new M&P9 Shield Plus and M&P9 Shield Plus Performance Center.

Full specs are yet to be released, but upgrades include an extended 13-round magazine (in addition to a flush-fit 10-rounder), less aggressive grip texturing and a flat-face trigger. Various Performance Center models of the new subcompact pistol feature an optics-ready slide, slide porting and a longer barrel.

The new Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus has a 13-round magazine for increased capacity.

MSRP is not yet available, but guns are said to be shipping to dealers now.

Stay tuned for more updates on the new Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus.

For more info: smith-wesson.com

